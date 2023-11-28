“This doesn’t help the rumors” - NHL fans stunned as Blackhawks place Corey Perry on waivers, plan to terminate contract

In a surprising turn of events, the Chicago Blackhawks made headlines on Tuesday by placing veteran Corey Perry on waivers, culminating in the termination of his contract, as reported by NHL insider Elliotte Friedman on X (formerly Twitter).

Friedman's tweet reads:

"Corey Perry is on waivers; Chicago is terminating his contract."

The waiver announcement came as a surprise for the hockey community, prompting immediate reactions from NHL enthusiasts. The announcement followed Perry's mysterious absence from the team, fueling rampant speculation and rumors surrounding the veteran player.

Fans took to social media to express their astonishment and share their thoughts on the unexpected turn of events. One fan remarked:

"Ohhhh this doesn’t help the rumors."

Another fan expressed surprise, stating:

"Oh my goodness it actually happened."

The decision to place Perry on waivers added a layer of uncertainty to the already swirling rumors and questions about the veteran's status with the Blackhawks.

Another fan commented:

"Live by the M**F, die by the M**F."

As the news of Corey Perry's waiver and contract termination reverberates through the hockey world, fans eagerly anticipate further developments and clarification regarding the veteran's departure from the Chicago Blackhawks.

Statement from the Chicago Blackhawks after placing Corey Perry on waivers

In a shocking turn of events, the Chicago Blackhawks announced the termination of Corey Perry's contract after placing him on unconditional waivers. The decision, effective immediately, was based on an internal investigation revealing Perry's engagement in conduct deemed unacceptable.

Perry violated both the terms of his Standard Player's Contract and the Blackhawks' internal policies aimed at fostering professional and safe work environments.

The team's official statement declared:

"After an internal investigation, the Chicago Blackhawks have determined that that Corey Perry has engaged in conduct that is unacceptable, and in violation both of the terms of his Standard Player's Contract and the Blackhawks' internal policies intended to promote professional and safe work environments."

Rumors circulating on social media, including one involving a teammate's family member, added to the speculation, although no official confirmation has been provided.

Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson had previously stated that Perry would be absent for the "foreseeable future," citing personal matters. Perry's agent repeated the absence news, mentioning "personal reason" in a statement.

Perry's last game with the Blackhawks was on November 19, and his departure raises questions about the veteran's future in the NHL. In the 2023 season, Perry played 16 games, scoring four goals and accumulating nine points.

As the hockey world awaits further developments, the circumstances surrounding Perry's termination remain uncertain.