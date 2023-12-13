"This is garbage" - NHL fans left divided over news on Jonas Brothers headlining 2024 Stadium Series concert

The 2024 Stadium Series stirred mixed reactions among NHL fans, who voiced their opinions following the announcement of the Jonas Brothers headlining the pregame concert.

The highly anticipated 2024 Stadium Series event is scheduled to take place at MetLife Stadium on Feb. 17, coinciding with the face-off between the New Jersey Devils and the Philadelphia Flyers.

The New Jersey Devils shared the news on X:

"Jonas Bros. Hughes Bros. Stadium Series"

However, not all NHL fans were thrilled with the choice of the Jonas Brothers as the headline act. One fan expressed concern about the potential impact on ticket prices:

"Great, so you're going to get a large number of non-hockey fans inflating secondary market ticket costs and fill the stadium until they leave after the performance. This is garbage."

Another fan took the opportunity to voice disappointment in the timing of the announcement, suggesting that the occasion could have been used to unveil new team uniforms:

"Would have been a perfect time to unveil the uniforms too. Another FAIL."

On the contrary, some fans embraced the crossover of their childhood worlds, expressing excitement and appreciation for the Jonas Brothers' involvement. One fan exclaimed:

"Both of my childhood worlds meet, love it"

Another fan joyfully exclaimed:

"My favorite band and our favorite hockey team, omg"

As the news of the Jonas Brothers headlining the 2024 Stadium Series concert continues to circulate, the diverse reactions from NHL fans showcase the varied perspectives within the fan base.

2024 Stadium Series breaks tradition with two outdoor NHL games at MetLife stadium

The 2024 Stadium Series is introducing a departure from its traditional single-game format by featuring two outdoor regular-season matchups during the 2023–24 season.

Set to take place on February 17 to 18 at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the event will showcase games between the Philadelphia Flyers and the New Jersey Devils, as well as the New York Rangers and the New York Islanders.

The decision to expand to two games was announced on Jun. 3. Noteworthy is the arrangement for the Rangers, one of the New York metropolitan area teams, to play as the "visiting" team. This strategic move is aimed at preserving Madison Square Garden's tax-exempt status.

MetLife Stadium is undergoing renovations in preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. As part of these enhancements, some low-level sideline seats will be removed to accommodate the evolving needs of the venue.