"This government is a joke": Reports of Quebec government offering LA Kings $7 million to hold training camp has Canadian hockey fans livid

According to reports, the Quebec government has announced a provincial subsidy between $5 million and $7 million to host two NHL exhibition games for the LA Kings in Quebec City in Oct. 2024.

The LA Kings' training camp and two exhibition games will be held at the Videotron Centre in Quebec City. The arena has a seating capacity of 18,259 and was first opened in 2018 in the hopes of attracting an NHL team to the city. However, the attempt was a failure.

Although most Canadians have been hit hard by inflation in 2023, the government's decision to give up between $5 million and $7 million to the LA Kings to host two exhibition games has infuriated the people of the provincial capital.

Many fans are criticizing the government for not providing enough funding for public services, but giving up such a large amount to a National Hockey League team is a completely out-of-context decision by the government.

One fan put forth his opinion on X, formerly Twitter, and said:

"Teachers and nurses should strike till they get everything they want. This government is a joke, they couldn’t care less about Quebecers or the economy."

Here's what other fans had to say on X:

When will the LA Kings play an NHL exhibition game in Quebec City?

The LA Kings will be in the provincial capital from Oct. 2 to 6. They will be up against the Boston Bruins in a warm-up game on Oct. 3, before taking on the Florida Panthers two days later.

The last time the NHL hosted an exhibition game at Centre Videotron was in Sept. 2018, when the Montreal Canadiens faced the Washington Capitals. The arena is currently home to the Quebec Remparts of the QMJHL.

Notably, the provincial capital had an NHL team in the past known as the Quebec Nordiques. The Nordiques played in the city from 1972 to 1995 before eventually relocating to Colorado to be known as the Avalanche.

Eric Girard, the finance minister of the provincial capital Quebec City, spoke to the media about the government assessment and said (via TSN):

"I have the benefit of seeing all the subsidies that the government grants to sporting and cultural events, and I can confirm that we are on the right scale," he said.

"There will be a celebration of hockey. To hold this event, there will be a subsidy, and it's the same for the Presidents' Cup in golf, Formula 1 and the Mosaïcultures. The government is often involved in cultural and sporting events," added the minister.

Notably, the exhibition game's ticket prices range from $55 to $170.