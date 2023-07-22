"This is horrendous": Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. flamed by fans for hockey stick tape job

In a video shared by Sportsnet, Toronto Blue Jays' star player, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., showcased his hockey-taping skills. It was a Sportsnet event, where Toronto Blue Jays players were invited.

As the players took on the challenge, some delivered excellent performances, while others struggled to meet the expectations. However, it was Vladimir Guerrero Jr. who stole the spotlight with his taping skills, proving his claim that he has done it before and knows how to do it right.

NHL fans from all over couldn't resist sharing their reactions to Vladimir's impressive display of stick-taping mastery.

One fan was left utterly astonished, exclaiming:

"Bro, this is horrendous!"

Another passionate fan chimed in:

"Heel to toe, instant fail"

BCguy @Wingman_79 @BR_OpenIce @Sportsnet Heel to toe, instant fail

Despite the commendable job of wrapping the stick neatly, there were still some playful jabs thrown at Vladimir. One fan playfully pointed out:

"I mean, he wrapped it clean, but that is not where you start/finish lmao"

Jonah Hepas @JonahHepas @BR_OpenIce @Sportsnet I mean he wrapped it clean, but that is not where you start/finish lmao

Undeterred by the constructive critiques, another fan appreciated Vladimir's effort, acknowledging:

"Pretty good, but Gotta go heel to toe."

Everything Sports @MarksysSports @BR_OpenIce @Sportsnet Pretty good but Gotta go heel to toe.

Tommy O @zitro2788 @BR_OpenIce @Sportsnet Why is he taping toe to heel? Looks pretty inexperienced to me.

Jacky Knobs 🏈🏳️‍🌈 @JackyKnobs @BR_OpenIce @Sportsnet Not bad for a baseball player. Not great, but not bad for a baseball player lol.

Brapis Cloogy 🏆 @Clumpust @BR_OpenIce @Sportsnet Dudes from canada, he was doing the motion when he was born

Sammy Bilis @Sammy_B35 @BR_OpenIce @Sportsnet Nah this TJ is foul

Evan Menzies @Evan_Menzies @BR_OpenIce @Sportsnet Do not teach your children to tape your stick like this.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s unexpected talent for taping a hockey stick left NHL fans with mixed reactions.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is a Canadian-Dominican baseball player for the Toronto Blue Jays in MLB. Son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero Sr., he debuted in April 2019. Renowned as one of MLB's top hitters, he was signed by the Blue Jays in 2015. In 2018, he was named Minor League Player of the Year, and in 2021, he topped the majors in multiple categories, earning AL All-Star and MVP honors.

Toronto Blue Jays have signed a deal with Juaron Watts-Brown

According to Sportsnet's Shi Davidi, the Toronto Blue Jays have reached an agreement with their third-round pick, Juaron Watts-Brown, granting him a signing bonus of $1,002,785. Watts-Brown, a 21-year-old right-handed pitcher from Oklahoma State, was the only draft pick from the first 10 rounds yet to sign with the team.

Shi Davidi @ShiDavidi Blue Jays and third-round pick Juaron Watts-Brown in agreement on a $1,002,785 signing bonus, per source. Assigned value for pick No. 89 is $771,500.



Really interesting righty out of Oklahoma State. Baseball America scouting grades: FB: 55. SL: 60. CB: 50. CH: 50. Control: 45.

The 89th pick in the draft had an assigned slot value of $771,500, which means the Toronto Blue Jays had to surpass that amount by $231,285 to finalize the deal with Watts-Brown.

During his time with the Cowboys in 2023, Watts-Brown achieved a 5.03 ERA and recorded an impressive 124 strikeouts across 82.1 innings pitched.

MLB Pipeline assigned the following grades to Watts-Brown, Toronto's second pick in the 2023 Draft: Fastball: 50 | Curveball: 55 | Slider: 60 | Changeup: 50 | Control: 45 | Overall: 50.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!