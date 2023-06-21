The Hockey Hall of Fame (HHOF) has long been regarded as the pinnacle of recognition for hockey's greatest contributors. However, in recent years, concerns have arisen regarding the representation and acknowledgment of women's hockey within the prestigious institution.
Twitter fans have taken to the platform to express their disappointment and frustration with the HHOF's apparent disregard for deserving women candidates.
One fan's tweet served as a reminder of the HHOF's own quota system, which allocates two spots each year specifically for women to be inducted. The fan said,
"Just a reminder that there are actually TWO spots allocated for women to be inducted into the hockey hall of fame each year. So MANY worthy candidates and they insist on NOT using both spots each year."
Another fan highlighted the wealth of exceptional women's players who have yet to be recognized by the HHOF. He said,
"So many great women’s players who could be in the Hall: Shelley Looney, Karyn Bye, Maria Rooth, Julie Chu, Jennifer Botterill. And so many other trailblazers for women’s hockey who should be there. When this current age group retires, they may need to expand to 2 or more inducted."
Expressing frustration, another fan criticized the Hockey Hall of Fame for what they perceived as a significant oversight. The tweet outlined a three-step proposal to revamp the induction process,
"Another massive whiff by the HHOF. It's time to revamp the whole process: 1. GET PEOPLE WHO ARE EXPERTS IN WOMEN'S HOCKEY ON THE VOTING COMMITTEE. 2. Expand the number of voters and make ballots transparent. 3. Encourage team's to create "rings of honor" to honor impactful players"
More details on the women issue in Hockey Hall of Fame
It has been over a decade since Cammi Granato and Angela James became the first female inductees into the Hockey Hall of Fame. Since then, 10 more women, including Sallinen and Caroline Ouellette, have been voted in. With the possibility of two-player classes, there could have been as many as 26 women inducted by now.
However, the selection committee has only chosen to induct two women in the same class once, in 2010. On eight occasions, they elected just one woman, and four times they elected none.
(Source: Hailey Salvian of The Athletic)
Caroline Ouellette, widely regarded as one of the best and most dominant players of her generation, was eligible for induction for the first time last year. She boasts an impressive record of 10 gold medals, clutch goals, and ranking third all-time in Team Canada scoring. However, Ouellette fell short of the required 14 votes from the 18-person committee.