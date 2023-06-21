The Hockey Hall of Fame (HHOF) has long been regarded as the pinnacle of recognition for hockey's greatest contributors. However, in recent years, concerns have arisen regarding the representation and acknowledgment of women's hockey within the prestigious institution.

Twitter fans have taken to the platform to express their disappointment and frustration with the HHOF's apparent disregard for deserving women candidates.

One fan's tweet served as a reminder of the HHOF's own quota system, which allocates two spots each year specifically for women to be inducted. The fan said,

"Just a reminder that there are actually TWO spots allocated for women to be inducted into the hockey hall of fame each year. So MANY worthy candidates and they insist on NOT using both spots each year."

"Just a reminder that there are actually TWO spots allocated for women to be inducted into the hockey hall of fame each year. So MANY worthy candidates and they insist on NOT using both spots each year."

Another fan highlighted the wealth of exceptional women's players who have yet to be recognized by the HHOF. He said,

"So many great women’s players who could be in the Hall: Shelley Looney, Karyn Bye, Maria Rooth, Julie Chu, Jennifer Botterill. And so many other trailblazers for women’s hockey who should be there. When this current age group retires, they may need to expand to 2 or more inducted."

sam h @sam_hoot

Shelley Looney

Karyn Bye

Maria Rooth

Julie Chu

Jennifer Botterill

And so many other trailblazers for women’s hockey who should be there



When this current age group retires, they may need to expand to 2 or more inducted. Mike Commito @mikecommito Your 2023 Hockey Hall of Fame induction class:



Pierre Turgeon

Mike Vernon

Tom Barrasso

Henrik Lundqvist

Caroline Ouellette

Ken Hitchcock (Builder)

So many great women's players who could be in the Hall:

Shelley Looney

Karyn Bye

Maria Rooth

Julie Chu

Jennifer Botterill

And so many other trailblazers for women's hockey who should be there

When this current age group retires, they may need to expand to 2 or more inducted.

Expressing frustration, another fan criticized the Hockey Hall of Fame for what they perceived as a significant oversight. The tweet outlined a three-step proposal to revamp the induction process,

"Another massive whiff by the HHOF. It's time to revamp the whole process: 1. GET PEOPLE WHO ARE EXPERTS IN WOMEN'S HOCKEY ON THE VOTING COMMITTEE. 2. Expand the number of voters and make ballots transparent. 3. Encourage team's to create "rings of honor" to honor impactful players"

Prashanth Iyer @iyer_prashanth Another massive whiff by the HHOF. It's time to revamp the whole process:



- GET PEOPLE WHO ARE EXPERTS IN WOMEN'S HOCKEY ON THE VOTING COMMITTEE

- Expand the number of voters and make ballots transparent

- GET PEOPLE WHO ARE EXPERTS IN WOMEN'S HOCKEY ON THE VOTING COMMITTEE

- Expand the number of voters and make ballots transparent

- Encourage team's to create "rings of honor" to honor impactful players

The HHOF could have voted two women into the hall but that would imply they know more than one women who played hockey.

Jared Book @jaredbook



Most of the attention will go to Alex Mogilny, and I'm right there with you all, but what on earth are we doing not using both available women's player slots? Jennifer Botterill, Meghan Duggan, and Julie Chu are no brainers. How is this not *the* conversation for the committee?

At this point the HHOF committee, despite Cassie Campbell-Pascall's inclusion, cannot be trusted to deal with women's hockey players.

Andrew Steele @andrewsteeled



Sorry, but the Hockey Hall of Fame has now become the Hockey Hall of Very Good and the Hockey Hall of the Old Boys Club Stefen Rosner @stefen_rosner



Started covering the sport in 1942 and is still covering it for



He wasn't a player, a coach, a GM, or an owner. But he certainly qualifies as a "Builder." Another year where @StanFischler gets snubbed of @HockeyHallFame honors.Started covering the sport in 1942 and is still covering it for @NHLdotcom and @TheHockeyNews at 91 years old.He wasn't a player, a coach, a GM, or an owner. But he certainly qualifies as a "Builder." Another year where @StanFischler gets snubbed of @HockeyHallFame honors. Started covering the sport in 1942 and is still covering it for @NHLdotcom and @TheHockeyNews at 91 years old. He wasn't a player, a coach, a GM, or an owner. But he certainly qualifies as a "Builder." Stefen makes a great point here too, in addition to the obvious omission in Alexander Mogilny. And the lack of Women players getting in.Sorry, but the Hockey Hall of Fame has now become the Hockey Hall of Very Good and the Hockey Hall of the Old Boys Club twitter.com/stefen_rosner/… Stefen makes a great point here too, in addition to the obvious omission in Alexander Mogilny. And the lack of Women players getting in. Sorry, but the Hockey Hall of Fame has now become the Hockey Hall of Very Good and the Hockey Hall of the Old Boys Club twitter.com/stefen_rosner/…

@Nichola89390724 if you allocate two spots to women, you should then reward the two women for their success in their sport. It's not like you're taking a spot away from an NHL player

More details on the women issue in Hockey Hall of Fame

It has been over a decade since Cammi Granato and Angela James became the first female inductees into the Hockey Hall of Fame. Since then, 10 more women, including Sallinen and Caroline Ouellette, have been voted in. With the possibility of two-player classes, there could have been as many as 26 women inducted by now.

However, the selection committee has only chosen to induct two women in the same class once, in 2010. On eight occasions, they elected just one woman, and four times they elected none.

(Source: Hailey Salvian of The Athletic)

Caroline Ouellette, widely regarded as one of the best and most dominant players of her generation, was eligible for induction for the first time last year. She boasts an impressive record of 10 gold medals, clutch goals, and ranking third all-time in Team Canada scoring. However, Ouellette fell short of the required 14 votes from the 18-person committee.

