"This is indefensible": Fans outraged as Hockey Hall of Fame fails to induct two women in Class of 2023

By Ankit Kumar
Modified Jun 21, 2023 21:27 GMT
Fans outraged as Hockey Hall of Fame fails to induct two women in Class of 2023
Fans outraged as Hockey Hall of Fame fails to induct two women in Class of 2023

The Hockey Hall of Fame (HHOF) has long been regarded as the pinnacle of recognition for hockey's greatest contributors. However, in recent years, concerns have arisen regarding the representation and acknowledgment of women's hockey within the prestigious institution.

Twitter fans have taken to the platform to express their disappointment and frustration with the HHOF's apparent disregard for deserving women candidates.

One fan's tweet served as a reminder of the HHOF's own quota system, which allocates two spots each year specifically for women to be inducted. The fan said,

"Just a reminder that there are actually TWO spots allocated for women to be inducted into the hockey hall of fame each year. So MANY worthy candidates and they insist on NOT using both spots each year."
Just a reminder that there are actually TWO spots allocated for women to be inducted into the hockey hall of fame each year. So MANY worthy candidates and they insist on NOT using both spots each year.

Another fan highlighted the wealth of exceptional women's players who have yet to be recognized by the HHOF. He said,

"So many great women’s players who could be in the Hall: Shelley Looney, Karyn Bye, Maria Rooth, Julie Chu, Jennifer Botterill. And so many other trailblazers for women’s hockey who should be there. When this current age group retires, they may need to expand to 2 or more inducted."
So many great women’s players who could be in the Hall:Shelley LooneyKaryn ByeMaria RoothJulie ChuJennifer BotterillAnd so many other trailblazers for women’s hockey who should be thereWhen this current age group retires, they may need to expand to 2 or more inducted. twitter.com/mikecommito/st…

Expressing frustration, another fan criticized the Hockey Hall of Fame for what they perceived as a significant oversight. The tweet outlined a three-step proposal to revamp the induction process,

"Another massive whiff by the HHOF. It's time to revamp the whole process: 1. GET PEOPLE WHO ARE EXPERTS IN WOMEN'S HOCKEY ON THE VOTING COMMITTEE. 2. Expand the number of voters and make ballots transparent. 3. Encourage team's to create "rings of honor" to honor impactful players"
Another massive whiff by the HHOF. It's time to revamp the whole process:- GET PEOPLE WHO ARE EXPERTS IN WOMEN'S HOCKEY ON THE VOTING COMMITTEE- Expand the number of voters and make ballots transparent- Encourage team's to create "rings of honor" to honor impactful players
The HHOF could have voted two women into the hall but that would imply they know more than one women who played hockey.
Botterill or Natalie Darwitz or any number of obvious choices. The Hall committee's refusal to use both slots allotted to women's hockey is indefensible. twitter.com/StacyAlbano/st…
At this point the HHOF committee, despite Cassie Campbell-Pascall's inclusion, cannot be trusted to deal with women's hockey players.It's clear. twitter.com/scottcwheeler/…
imagine disregarding women's hockey https://t.co/o1cWQyZZW6
Stefen makes a great point here too, in addition to the obvious omission in Alexander Mogilny. And the lack of Women players getting in. Sorry, but the Hockey Hall of Fame has now become the Hockey Hall of Very Good and the Hockey Hall of the Old Boys Club twitter.com/stefen_rosner/…
@Nichola89390724 if you allocate two spots to women, you should then reward the two women for their success in their sport. It's not like you're taking a spot away from an NHL player

More details on the women issue in Hockey Hall of Fame

It has been over a decade since Cammi Granato and Angela James became the first female inductees into the Hockey Hall of Fame. Since then, 10 more women, including Sallinen and Caroline Ouellette, have been voted in. With the possibility of two-player classes, there could have been as many as 26 women inducted by now.

However, the selection committee has only chosen to induct two women in the same class once, in 2010. On eight occasions, they elected just one woman, and four times they elected none.

(Source: Hailey Salvian of The Athletic)

Caroline Ouellette, widely regarded as one of the best and most dominant players of her generation, was eligible for induction for the first time last year. She boasts an impressive record of 10 gold medals, clutch goals, and ranking third all-time in Team Canada scoring. However, Ouellette fell short of the required 14 votes from the 18-person committee.

Edited by Gaelin Leif
