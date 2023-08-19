"This is a L" - NHL fans react to Anaheim Ducks' trade for Sabres defenceman Ilya Lyubushkin

In a surprising move, the Anaheim Ducks have acquired defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. The trade, announced by the two teams on Friday night, has generated a mix of reactions from hockey fans across the league.

Lyubushkin, a 29-year-old blueliner, had signed a two-year contract with the Sabres just over a year ago. Last season, he showcased his defensive prowess, contributing two goals and tallying 14 points in 68 games.

Notably, he clinched a shorthanded overtime winner against the Lightning in February, a moment etched in the minds of the Sabres faithful. The NHL community took to Twitter to express a wide range of reactions.

"This is a L"

The native of Moscow, Russia, has had a career spanning 279 games, amassing 39 points with various teams, including Buffalo, Toronto and Arizona. The trade comes as part of the Sabres' strategy to bolster their draft pick count for the upcoming year.

The acquisition addresses a potential gap in the Ducks' back end. Fans anticipate his experience to enhance the team's performance in the coming season.

As the NHL community comes to terms with this unexpected trade, opinions among fans remain divided. Some view it as a strategic move that could strengthen both teams, while others question the cost of a fourth-round pick for a seasoned defenseman like Ilya Lyubushkin.

As the 2025 NHL Draft approaches, the impact of this trade will become clearer.

The Anaheim Ducks have made a calculated move to shore up their defensive prowess by acquiring Ilya Lyubushkin. This strategic manoeuvre aligns with the Ducks' off-season strategy of augmenting their defensive prowess to overcome their five-season playoff drought.

Lyubushkin, known for his robust defensive skills and physicality, brings a reliable depth element to the Ducks' vision of a strong defensive presence. With recent additions like Radko Gudas, the Ducks are seemingly striving for a balanced blend of punishing defense and dynamic forward skills.

Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek expressed his enthusiasm for the addition, highlighting Lyubushkin's imposing physical play, penalty-killing prowess and potential to boost the team's competitive edge. While the Ducks might not be immediate contenders, this acquisition reflects their determination to display resilience and make their mark.

On the other side of the trade, the Sabres' motive appears rooted in financial strategy. Shedding Ilya Lyubushkin's $2.75 million cap hit clears over $8 million in cap space for Buffalo, setting the stage for potential manoeuvres in the ongoing offseason or the upcoming NHL season.

This calculated exchange has implications for both teams, addressing immediate needs and future potential.