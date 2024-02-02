"This could make a grown man cry" - NHL fans react as David Pastrnak's daughter Freya steals the show at All-Star draft

The 2024 NHL All-Star draft held yesterday in Toronto brought a delightful and unexpected star to the stage. It was David Pastrnak's 7-month-old daughter, Freya Ivy Pastrnak. The draft, a prelude to the All-Star game tomorrow, took an adorable turn as little Freya stole the show, capturing the hearts of fans.

Pastrnak, a standout forward for the Boston Bruins, was drafted by Team McDavid in the second round of the All-Star draft. However, it wasn't Pastrnak that became the highlight of the event. It was the presence of his adorable daughter during a press briefing.

During a press interview, Pastrnak held his 7-month-old daughter in his arms. Freya Ivy Pastrnak, unaware of the hockey buzz around her, played and interacted with those in attendance.

The charming scene was shared by the Boston Bruins on X, accompanied by a humorous caption:

"Sorry, David... Freya stole the show. #NHLAllStar."

NHL fans quickly reacted to the adorable intrusion, expressing their joy and admiration for Freya. One fan remarked,

"this could make a grown man cry,"

Another fan not only praised Freya's cuteness but also appreciated her unique name, tweeting,

"First of all, I love her name. Second of all, she's so darn cute and is making me laugh. She definitely stole the show."

One fan tweeted,

"I didn’t hear a word he said; I was just watching the baby. She is aaahdorable. She held the audience. lol."

Freya Ivy Pastrnak was born in June 2023 to David Pastrnak and his girlfriend, Rebecca Rohlsson.

How Team McDavid rushed to draft David Pastrnak

Leon Draisaitl, alongside Connor McDavid, seized the chance to pick David Pastrnak early in the Tim Hortons NHL All-Star player draft. Draisaitl said:

“With ‘Pasta,’ we kind of grew up together, got drafted in the same year and been through the whole thing together. So, I’m excited to spend some time with him."

Draisaitl, drafted by the Oilers in 2014, and Pastrnak, chosen by the Bruins in 2014 at No. 25, have a history that includes time together in Prague. The Team McDavid roster, featuring Pastrnak, also includes notable names like Connor Hellebuyck, Rasmus Dahlin, and Robert Thomas. It promises an exciting lineup for the NHL All-Star game.

TEAM McDAVID ROSTER

Connor McDavid, EDM

Leon Draisaitl, EDM

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG

David Pastrnak, BOS

Rasmus Dahlin, BUF

Robert Thomas, STL

Sam Reinhart, FLA

Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA

Boone Jenner, CBJ

Nick Suzuki, MTL

Tomas Hertl, SJS