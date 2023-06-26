Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds has once again captivated fans, this time with his unexpected investment in the Alpine F1 team. Previously rumored to be involved in the bidding race for the Ottawa Senators, Reynolds took a different path by acquiring a 24% equity stake in the Renault-backed racing team.

The news quickly spread across Twitter, where fans began sharing their reactions to Reynolds' venture into the world of Formula 1.

Fans reacted to Ryan Reynolds' decision to invest in the Alpine F1 team rather than pursuing ownership in the NHL. One fan expressed:

"Good for him. The NHL isn’t acting like a serious league and is trying hard to not grow the game whereas F1 has recently taken off with forward thinking and marketing."

Another fan applauded Reynolds' choice, simply stating:

"Good choice, Ryan."

One fan expressed disappointment in the NHL's handling of potential ownership bids, stating"

"That's what happens when a guy is serious, and you play games with his group on a near $1b investment. He had obviously cleared his cash to close this. Offers need firm money, so he spent it elsewhere. He's a proven owner. There are probably lineups to get him on your bid."

Regardless of the fan's opinions, Reynolds' investment in Formula 1 shows his willingness to explore new investment options.

The whole story concerning Ryan Reynolds's Ottawa Senators bid

Just a few weeks ago, Ryan Reynolds and a group led by real estate developer Remington Group emerged as prominent contenders in the bid for ownership of the Ottawa Senators, stirring excitement among fans of the team. The group had prepared a substantial offer of $1 billion, igniting hopes for a potential ownership change.

However, further reports indicated that Reynolds and his team will not be proceeding with their bid, delivering a disappointing blow to Senators fans who had eagerly anticipated his involvement. According to Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun, the group's bid was prepared and poised for action.

The story surrounding Ryan Reynolds, on the verge of becoming the new owner of the "Sens," now remains incomplete. ESPN's Emily Kaplan reported that the group withdrew from the bidding process altogether. It is understood that Reynolds had requested "an exclusive window" to finalize the potential sale, a condition that was reportedly denied and ultimately led to his decision to step away.

While Ryan Reynolds' pursuit of ownership in the Ottawa Senators reached an unexpected halt, he was not the only celebrity interested in purchasing ownership of the team. Notably, star rapper Snoop Dogg and Canadian singer The Weeknd had also showcased their desire to invest in the team.

