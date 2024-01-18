"This man just admitted he sucks at his job": Maple Leafs fans irate at Sheldon Keefe's comment about questioning Leafs players' reliance 

The Toronto Maple Leafs find themselves in the midst of a tumultuous period, and head coach Sheldon Keefe is feeling the heat after a string of recent losses. The most recent setback against the Edmonton Oilers amplified the discontent among fans and pundits:

“After 42 games, I still have questions about who I can rely upon,” said Keefe.

Five of the Toronto Maple Leafs' last seven losses have been characterized by surrendering multi-goal leads. Fans have grown to the custom of anxiously watching third periods unfold through the cracks between their fingers. The team now faces a relentless schedule against playoff-hunting opponents and is perilously close to Wild Card status for the first time in years.

NHL pundits, including hockey figures like P.K. Subban and Kris Versteeg, have added to the chorus calling for Sheldon Keefe's removal. The team's struggles run deeper than coaching issues. Roster construction, a hierarchical culture dictated by lopsided salaries, and a recent bout of mental fragility in critical moments have all contributed to the Leafs' predicament.

Most notably, Keefe has struggled with depth and ice time all season. While the Leafs have one of the best big fours in the NHL, their usage rates have caused it to be a non-issue for most opponents.

Sheldon Keefe grappling with recent Toronto Maple Leafs' struggles and trying to find a solution

Sheldon Keefe is also grappling with the dual challenge of securing his job while also stabilizing the team's standings. His task is to simultaneously hold talented players accountable while providing the support and confidence needed for late-game execution. Unlike the past four seasons, where Keefe had an inconsistent and unreliable defense, this year's team is grappling with offensive struggles. Most notably, captain John Tavares is enduring his longest pointless streak since joining the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2018.

Defenseman T.J. Brodie, typically a reliable figure since his signing in 2020, and even before that during his time for the Calgary Flames, has also faced difficulties with assignments. It seems as though every reliable defenseman that has been plugged into Keefe's system over the past five years has failed to live up to expectations.

Keefe candidly acknowledges these issues, choosing to shoulder the responsibility for the team's struggles. He insists that consistency is within the Leafs' capabilities, but the pressing question is whether the players will afford him the time to find it.

The team is in a battle for its identity, facing challenges that extend beyond the coach's purview. Can the players find the answer before it's too late for Sheldon Keefe?