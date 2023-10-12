"This is a meltdown" - Oilers reporter slams team for embarrassing 8-1 loss to Canucks

Edmonton Oilers would much prefer not to remember their 2023-24 NHL season opener. Oilers suffered an unexpected 8-1 defeat against Vancouver Canucks. The team, known for its determination and perseverance, found themselves embroiled in an atmosphere of frustration and defeat.

Reporter Mark Spector was blunt when discussing the Oilers' performance:

"The Oilers are embarrassing themselves here," he noted, echoing many sentiments expressed by other reporters and fans alike.

A loss is one thing; how the Oilers fell away against Vancouver was another matter altogether. The game wasn't just a defeat for Edmonton; it was also a display of their frustration. Their stars, typically seen as sources of hope and strength, took penalties out of pure frustration.

Spector's words provided a stark reminder of Edmonton's performance:

"This is a meltdown. They should be past this."

He highlighted their regression. Having expected themselves to have grown past such performances, the Edmonton instead found themselves trapped in an unpleasant situation that they should have outgrown by now.

Edmonton’s stars must rise above frustrations to channel energy toward performance rather than give in to frustrations. With talent and potential at their fingertips, all they need is to rediscover their rhythm again.

What went wrong in the game for the Oilers?

At Rogers Arena, Brock Boeser of Vancouver's Canucks was exceptional, scoring four goals and a natural hat trick, contributing significantly to Edmonton's heavy defeat.

Head coach Jay Woodcroft expressed his disappointment afterward:

"I saw us lose a ton of battles; things that normally are hallmarks of our game didn't show up."

The Edmonton were far from impressive on Wednesday. Their penalty kill allowed Vancouver three goals on six power plays, while Leon Draisaitl scored Edmonton's only goal of the night on the power play.

Edmonton star player Connor McDavid shared Woodcroft's sentiment, noting:

"I thought we hung both of our guys out to dry, and that's never what you want to do."

Jack Campbell and Stuart Skinner of the Edmonton goaltenders faced a barrage of shots from the Vancouver Canucks, stopping only 25 out of their 33 shots. It was a bitter blow for Oilers fans who entered this match-up with high hopes and expectations.

They must quickly regroup and address their shortcomings as quickly as possible in order to prove that their opening game was only a temporary setback.

Edmonton faces another test when they face Canucks again on Saturday. It will provide them with another opportunity to prove themselves against Vancouver in another crucial test of character.