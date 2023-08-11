"This might actually increase Daniel Sprong’s value" - NHL fans react to assault accusation levied on Red Wings player

Recent allegations of assault against Detroit Red Wings player Daniel Sprong have sent shockwaves through the NHL community, sparking a mix of disbelief, concern and calls for a thorough investigation.

Canadian race car driver Zach Claman DeMelo took to Instagram to detail a disturbing incident that allegedly occurred during the Grand Prix weekend. According to DeMelo, Sprong assaulted him at a nightclub, grabbing his neck and pinning him against a wall.

DeMelo claimed that the altercation escalated further when Sprong returned to sucker punch him, leaving him defenseless and injured.

Posts from the hockey community on Reddit

NHL fans, who are accustomed to witnessing intense competition on the ice, were quick to express their opinions on social media.

Among the reactions, an interesting sentiment emerged - a notion that these allegations might paradoxically augment Daniel Sprong's market value, with one posting on Reddit:

"This might actually increase Sprong's value in the NHL, at least among the oldhead GMs."

Here are some of the top reactions on the platform:

The incident has sparked conversations about the responsibility of athletes as role models, importance of addressing allegations seriously and potential consequences if Sprong is found guilty.

As the situation unfolds, NHL fans are looking to both the league and law enforcement for a thorough and transparent investigation into the allegations while hoping for a swift resolution that ensures justice is served.

Anticipating emerging talents in Red Wings' 2023-24 roster

Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman's philosophy of earning roster spots based on merit rather than pedigree has raised expectations for several of the team's draft picks. As the 2023-24 NHL season approaches, fans are eager to see which young prospects could secure spots on the Red Wings lineup.

Simon Edvinsson, the 2021 sixth overall pick, displayed promise during his brief appearance with the team. However, veteran signings have added competition. Yzerman's stance on allowing players to prove their worth indicates Edvinsson's potential path through the AHL before NHL opportunities arise.

Marco Kasper, chosen eighth in 2022, possesses considerable skill, but AHL seasoning might benefit his development before making an impact. Albert Johansson, a steady defender drafted 60th in 2019, is seen as a solid candidate for NHL action, while William Wallinder aims to shine in Grand Rapids as a significant AHL contributor.

Carter Mazur's tenacity and scoring ability raise his profile, but a full AHL season might be preferred. Amadeus Lombardi's dominant performance in the OHL makes his progression intriguing, but patience could guide his journey. Cross Hanas and Elmer Soderblom face unique circumstances, emphasizing AHL development before a potential NHL role.

While Yzerman's cautious approach prevails, a promising group of young talents stands ready to demonstrate their readiness for the Red Wings in the 2023-24 season.