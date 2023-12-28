"This is a player the Leafs should have on their team" - NHL fans react as Brady Tkachuk trucks Jake McCabe into the sideboard en route to 4-2 win

On Wednesday, during the game between the Ottawa Senators and the Toronto Maple Leafs, Brady Tkachuk showed off his physical prowess by delivering a hit on Jake McCabe, causing the Maple Leafs defenseman to smash into the sideboards.

Tkachuk's reverse hit on McCabe demonstrated his herculean strength and not only sparked excitement among the Senators faithful but also piqued the interest of Maple Leafs fans.

One fan commented:

"This is a player the Leafs should have on their team."

Tkachuk's style of play, which combines skill with an unyielding physical edge, is highly valued in NHL circles. For the Maple Leafs, a team that has often been criticized for lacking grit in crucial moments, a player like Tkachuk could be seen as the missing piece to their puzzle. The Senators went on to win the game 4-2 but it was Tkachuk's hit that had fans buzzing. Here's what some of them had to say:

Brady Tkachuk putting in a all-round performance this season

In the span of 30 games, Brady Tkachuk has scored 16 goals and assisted in 9, resulting in 25 points. Although his plus/minus rating currently stands at -3, it's worth noting that a player’s performance can sometimes be overshadowed by the dynamics of the team.

Tkachuk’s physical style of play is evident through his accumulation of 74 penalty minutes, which showcases his aggressive approach. With a total of 139 shots on goal, he shows no hesitation in seizing scoring opportunities and his shooting percentage would be an interesting statistic to highlight his efficiency.

Brady Tkachuk has been instrumental in special teams as he has scored 4 goals and assisted on 3 power play goals, highlighting his impact. While he hasn't recorded any shorthanded goals or assists, there is no denying his significant contribution to the Senators power play.

Tkachuk averages a total of 19:06 minutes on ice per game, which further highlights his crucial role in the team. Furthermore, he produces a point every 22 minutes and 55 seconds. He's a been shinning light for the Senators in a season that's seen them perform way below their expecatations.