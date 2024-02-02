During the NHL All-Star Game, Mat Barzal of the New York Islanders stole the spotlight by expressing his support for the highly publicized relationship between pop sensation Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

The Islanders took to X (formerly twitter) to share a video post where Barzal shared his opinions on the celebrity couple.

Expand Tweet

NHL fans were quick to pick up on the unexpected commentary from the hockey star, and the reactions on X were nothing short of diverse and passionate.

One fan commented:

"This is why the Rangers are better."

Expand Tweet

On the other hand, there were those who embraced Barzal's candid expression of support for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce:

"Never been happier to have a Barzal 13 fisherman"

Expand Tweet

Interestingly, another fan connected Barzal's outspoken support for the celebrity couple to his on-ice abilities:

"This is why he’s gonna win fastest skater"

Expand Tweet

However, not all fans were as accepting of Barzal's comments. One fan questioned the relevance of discussing football in a hockey-centric space:

"Why is the reporter talking about football when this is a hockey place?"

Expand Tweet

Perhaps the most drastic reaction came from a disgruntled fan who declared a shift in allegiance:

"I'm now a Rangers fan. Trade Barzy. Overpaid turnover machine."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Mat Barzal's unexpected commentary on the high-profile relationship between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce certainly stirred up a range of reactions among NHL fans.

Mat Barzal voices support for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship amid backlash

The New York Islanders' Mat Barzal expressed support for the high-profile relationship between Taylor Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce during the NHL All-Star Game. Barzal addressed the criticism faced by the couple:

"It doesn’t annoy me at all. I don’t really understand the whole thing, people saying that it’s annoying. I kinda like it.”

He defended Kelce:

"I like Taylor and Travis Kelce, sure he’s outspoken and what not, but his game speaks for itself. He is a gamer and you got to respect it, so yeah, I like it."

Mat Barzal's endorsement aligns with ongoing backlash from certain football enthusiasts dubbed "dads, Brads, and Chads" against Swift's coverage during NFL broadcasts. The Chiefs are headed to their fourth Super Bowl appearance in the past five years.