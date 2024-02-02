"This s*it could make me cry": Drake shows appreciation for Toronto favorites Auston Matthews and Justin Bieber at 2024 NHL All-Star draft

Drake, the global sensation rapper and singer, expressed his appreciation for Auston Matthews and pop icon Justin Bieber at the 2024 NHL All-Star Draft in Toronto on Thursday.

Bieber joined Maple Leafs forward Matthews and defenseman Morgan Rielly to select one of four teams in the NHL All-Star Player Draft. It came as no surprise to fans who the star forward would opt for on his team.

He selected Leafs forward Mitch Marner, who joined Team Matthews. Moreover, when the draft snacked back around Auston Matthews, William Nylander, another Maple Leafs player, got selected for Team Matthews in the All-Star.

With Marner and Nylander joining Matthews' team, fans will see all four Maple Leafs stars playing together at the All-Star Game on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Drake took to Instagram and shared a series of stories to express his love for Bieber and Auston Matthews. In one of the stories, Drake added a caption to show his appreciation:

"Biebs and Pappy in the 6 in the Drew House jerseys this sh*t could make me cry so proud of my brother "

Drake Instagram story (Image Credit: Drake/Instagram)

This year's All-Star jerseys are designed in collaboration with Justin Bieber's fashion brand, Drew House. The jerseys feature a touch of vibrant colors like blue, yellow and white, replacing the traditional designs.

Who are the players to be playing for Team Auston Matthews in the All-Star Game?

Apart from Mitch Marner and William Nylander, Matthews selected forward Clayton Keller of the Arizona Coyotes in the fourth round. Matthews expressed his contentment of being a good friend with Keller:

"It's fun to do stuff like this. It's fun to be with friends in these kind of settings"

Here's the complete list of players in Team Matthews:

Auston Matthews (TOR)

Morgan Rielly (TOR)

Mitch Marner (TOR)

William Nylander (TOR)

Vincent Trochek (NYR)

Alex DeBrincat (DET)

Filip Forsberg (NSH)

Igor Shesterkin (NYR)

Mathew Barzal (NYI)

Jake Oettinger (DAL)

Clayton Keller (ARI)

The Scotiabank Arena, home to the Maple Leafs of the NHL, is hosting the NHL All-Star event for the first time since 2000. Following the player draft on Thursday, a skills competition will take place on Friday.

The NHL All-Star event will come to an end with its All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 3.