"This screams ownership meddling" - NHL fans react to Bruce Boudreau's shocking claim about Quinn Hughes

Former Vancouver Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau made a surprising revelation about defenseman Quinn Hughes on the NHL Network panel.

B/R Open Ice shared a video of the head coach's speech on X along with a tweet:

"Somebody in that Vancouver organization tried to make me make Quinn Hughes a center last year."

The unexpected claim about Hughes immediately sparked a wave of reactions from NHL fans.

Several passionate hockey enthusiasts expressed their opinions on Boudreau's shocking statement on X.

One fan raised concerns about ownership meddling:

"IDK if you saw this but my goodness. This screams ownership meddling."

Another fan humorously suggested the organization wished for a center like Jack Hughes, but without the actual player:

"They wanted Jack Hughes without the Jack Hughes part."

One fan thanked Boudreau for his revelation, suggesting that his departure from the team might pave the way for positive changes:

"Bruce walked so the team can run."

Amidst the varied reactions, there was also optimism about the potential success of Hughes as a center. One fan shared their perspective:

"He would just be more experienced Jack Hughes; he would probably absolutely dominate as a center."

Former Canucks Coach Bruce Boudreau rejects surprising proposal to move star Quinn Hughes to center

During an NHL Network panel appearance, former Vancouver Canucks' head coach Bruce Boudreau revealed defenseman Quinn Hughes was offered a center position role.

"I gotta say this for the first time on TV." Boudreau, without disclosing the instigator's identity, shared. "Somebody in that Vancouver organization tried to make me make Quinn Hughes a center last year."

Despite persistent efforts, Boudreau vehemently opposed the move, emphasizing,

"I’m not making him a centre, I’m not making him a centre, and they kept trying to get me to put Quinn at centre, and I am so happy I didn’t."

The revelation adds intrigue to Hughes' career as a top NHL defenseman. Boudreau highlighted the potential negative impact, stating,

"First of all, he would probably not take it too well. Secondly, the year he’s having, a Norris Trophy kind of year, it’s quite a difference from him playing centre on that team."

Retaining Hughes on the blue line appears pivotal, as he continues to excel, potentially heading for a Norris Trophy.