"This season is going to be such a mess I love it" - NHL fans left shocked by Maple Leafs' decision to add Guy Boucher to their coaching staff 

Guy Boucher and Mike Van Ryn were hired by the Toronto Maple Leafs as assistant coaches on Thursday.

The organization claims that Sheldon Keefe's coaching team is now complete for the 2023–24 campaign.

In addition to Dean Chynoweth and Manny Malhotra, Curtis Sanford is the goaltender coach, and Jordan Bean and Sam Kim are the video coaches.

The reactions were a bit mixed. Guy Boucher's CV shows that he is capable of handling the job. Yet, fans are a bit skeptical about the move made by the Toronto Maple Leafs front office.

These were some of the most interesting reactions:

maple psychos @extremelyleafy @MapleLeafs Lmao this season is going to be such a mess I love it

Nick @Foppeee @MapleLeafs You guys unironically hired Mike van ryn your organization is fully cooked holy shit

DJ Out Season @Tchuk_Norris_79 @MapleLeafs Won’t make it to Game 7 of the conference final I’m afraid

ⱧɄ₦₮ɆⱤ.Ɇ 🇨🇦🏒 @Leafs_Fan_905 @MapleLeafs Lmao I actually like it, why not go with a different approach? Nothing has worked yet so I’m not going to be judging anything until the end of next season.

Keith @Torontosports00 @MapleLeafs people are complaining about guy boucher when he took the sens to conference finals without a number one centre.

The 51-year-old Boucher previously held the positions of head coach for the Ottawa Senators from 2016–18 and the Tampa Bay Lightning from 2010–13.

In 2011, the Lightning reached the Eastern Conference Final, and in 2017, the Sens again reached the conference final. Boucher's overall record as a bench coach in 423 NHL regular season games is 191-186-46.

Van Ryn, 44 years old, has worked as a St. Louis Blues assistant for the last five seasons. He contributed to the Blues' Stanley Cup victory in 2019.

Van Ryn played with the Blues, Florida Panthers, and Toronto for stretches of eight NHL seasons, and he participated in 27 games for Toronto in the 2008–09 season.

Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said in a press release:

"One of my goals every off-season is to put together the best staff possible to help give us the greatest opportunity for team success. With Spencer Carbery’s departure to become the head coach of the Washington Capitals, I'm thrilled to add experienced and accomplished coaches like Guy and Mike, as well as how the roles and responsibilities will now be shared amongst our coaching staff moving forward.”

Toronto Maple Leafs hire Derek Clancey as assistant general manager

Derek Clancey was hired earlier this week by the Toronto Maple Leafs as their assistant general manager. The 53-year-old Clancey previously collaborated with the Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving as a pro scout in 2021–2022.

The St. John's native spent last season working as an assistant general manager with the Vancouver Canucks and made the announcement of his departure on Wednesday, immediately before the Leafs did.

From 2007 to 2021, Clancey worked with the Pittsburgh Penguins organization as a pro scout, director of pro scouting, and director of player personnel for a total of 14 seasons. He achieved three Stanley Cup victories while playing for the Penguins.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of domestic violence