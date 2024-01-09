The New Jersey Devils' hopes of making it to the playoffs took a hit when they received news that their star center, Jack Hughes, might miss the game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Expand Tweet

Amanda Stein, a hockey insider, reported that both Hughes and Ondrej Palat were absent from today’s practice.

The news quickly drew reactions from the NHL community as fans took to social media to express their disappointment. Fans are aware that facing an opponent like the Lightning without such a player could seriously jeopardize their chances of winning.

One fan commented: “This team is cooked”

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Hughes has played a key role in the team's campaign this season, contributing 45 points with 15 goals and 30 assists. His dynamic style of play and ability to score have been crucial to the team’s success. The Devils currently hold a record of 21-15-2 and the absence of Hughes poses a setback for them.

The loss of Palat also adds to the team's challenges. He has scored five goals and nine assists, resulting in 14 points. Although his statistics may not be as eye-catching as Hughes', his experience and presence on the ice are assets the Devils will miss.

Jack Hughes’ achievements

Jack Hughes has achieved notable records while being a part of the National Development Program. He contributed 154 assists and accumulated 228 points in 110 games during two seasons. Eventually, he was chosen as the first overall pick by the New Jersey Devils in the 2019 NHL Entry draft.

Moreover, Hughes recently extended his affiliation with the New Jersey Devils by signing an eight-year contract of $64 million. The 2021-2022 season marked a milestone for him where his exceptional performance earned him a deserved spot at his first NHL All-Star Game in 2022.

Moving forward to the following season of 2022-2023, Jack boasts 43 goals and 56 assists, amounting to 99 points.

Jack Hughes’s contributions elevated his team’s rank to third place and contributed significantly towards attaining a record-breaking number of wins (52 wins). Jack also ranked among the top 10 goal scorers that season.