"Domi and Knies are both absolutely useless": Toronto Maple Leafs fans left unimpressed after 4-1 loss to Kings at home

The Toronto Maple Leafs were defeated 4-1 at home by the LA Kings on Tuesday, leaving fans disappointed with their performance.

The Kings outperformed the Maple Leafs. They drove their offense successfully and scored four goals against the Leafs. The Kings were also excellent on defense, allowing the Leafs to score only once.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have now lost their second game in a row. With 11 points, the Leafs are six points behind the Atlantic Division leaders, the Boston Bruins.

Following the game, the Leafs fans too to X, formerly Twitter, to share their thoughts on the defeat, with one tweeting:

"That was just awful, this team is so soft on the body. Which is a shame because they started out well first 3 games playing physical but now already lazy"

Here are some of the best reactions on X:

How did the LA Kings beat the Toronto Maple Leafs?

On Tuesday, the Toronto Maple Leafs (5-3-1) hosted the LA Kings (5-2-2) at the Scotiabank Arena.

Andreas Englund found the back of the net for the Kings at 6:38 of the first period, slotting the puck back into the net off Pierre-Luc Dubois' assist for a backhand goal.

At 11:41, Philip Danault made it 2-0 for the Kings after converting assists from Trevor Moore and Jordan Spence for a wrist shot goal. The Kings led by two goals before heading into the second period.

In the second period, Arthur Kaliyev's wrist shot goal off Kevin Fiala and Quinton Byfield's assists put the LA Kings up by three goals. This was the only goal scored in the period.

At the 8:25 mark of the third period, John Tavares scored the first and only goal for the Leafs in the contest. Four minutes later, Adrian Kempe's wrist shot goal off Anze Kopitar and Byfield's assists sealed a commanding 4-1 on-the-road win for the Kings.

Byfield had two points for the Kings in the contest, and Cam Talbot made 29-30 saves with a .967 SV% for the Kings. Meanwhile, Joseph Woll conceded all four goals and made 23-27 saves with a .852 SV% for the Leafs.

The Toronto Maple Leafs will travel to TD Garden to face the Boston Bruins (8-0-1) on Thursday, Nov. 2, with the puck drop at 7:30 p.m. ET.