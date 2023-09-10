"This is terrible" - NHL fans react to Rangers' Jacob Trouba's previously unknown talent

Jacob Trouba, the talented American ice hockey defenseman and captain of the New York Rangers, recently surprised fans and the hockey community by showcasing his artistic side.

Trouba, who was drafted by the Winnipeg Jets in the first round of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, shared a series of images on his Instagram account that revealed his passion for painting on a large canvas.

Hockey fans, known for their passionate and often humorous responses on social media, had a lot to say about this unexpected revelation.

BR open Ice took notice of Trouba's artistic endeavor and reposted the images on Twitter with the caption,

"Jacob Trouba is adding artist to his resume."

This move immediately sparked a flurry of reactions from NHL fans across the platform.

While opinions on Trouba's artistic pursuits varied, one fan bluntly stated:

"This is terrible."

On the other end of the spectrum, another fan saw this as an opportunity to playfully predict Trouba's future achievements, saying,

"In 2024 he can add Conn Smythe Stanley Cup champion to his resume as well."

One person humorously observed:

"Literally looks like he covered himself in paint and elbowed a canvas."

Finally, one fan commented:

"Why do the Rangers have players that have unqiue hobbies. Mika is a DJ and now Trouba is a artist"

In the world of professional sports, it's refreshing to see athletes embracing their creative sides and pursuing interests beyond their primary careers. Jacob Trouba's foray into art might not have won over every fan, but it certainly added a colorful twist to the ongoing conversation about NHL players' off-ice pursuits.

More on Jacob Trouba's rise to captaincy

Jacob Trouba's path to the NHL began when he was drafted by the Winnipeg Jets as the ninth overall pick in the first round of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft. He embarked on his professional career with the Jets, spending six productive years in Winnipeg before a significant trade brought him to the New York Rangers in 2019.

In 2022, Trouba received a remarkable honor when he was named the 29th captain of the Rangers, filling a role that had remained vacant since 2018 following the trade of Ryan McDonagh to the Tampa Bay Lightning. This appointment showcased the immense respect and trust the team had in his leadership abilities.

Before making his mark in the NHL, Trouba honed his skills in the amateur ranks, notably with the U.S. National Team Development Program in the USHL.