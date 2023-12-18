"This is upsetting" - NHL fans react as Wild drop Marc-Andre Fleury from starting lineup in what could be his last game in Pittsburgh

The Minnesota Wild caused a stir among NHL fans by sidelining Marc-Andre Fleury for his last game in Pittsburgh against the Penguins. Head coach John Hynes said that Filip Gustavsson will be taking over the goaltending duties, describing it as "part of the plan."

This announcement has sent shockwaves through the hockey community among fans who have been following Fleury’s career.

One fan commented, "This is upsetting"

Expand Tweet

Affectionately known as "Flower", Fleury has been cherished by the people of Pittsburgh since his debut in 2003. Over his 13-year tenure with the Penguins, he achieved three Stanley Cup victories and garnered immense love from the fanbase, which continues to hold him in high regard even after leaving the team.

In 2021, Marc-Andre Fleury signed a two-year contract extension with the Wild for $7 million. This contract will come to an end after this season. Once the season concludes, Fleury will make a decision about his retirement, which means that today’s game could potentially be his last in Pittsburgh.

The news of Fleury possibly not starting in what could be his last appearance at PPG Paints Arena has left fans disappointed and frustrated. Fans are sharing their disappointment and frustration regarding this decision on social media.

Here are some fan reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Minnesota Wild vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: The puck drops today at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Marc-Andre Fleury’s performance this season

Marc-Andre Fleury has had a challenging season so far. Out of 11 games played, Fleury has been the starting goalie in 10 of them. His current record stands at 4-5-2, reflecting an average performance for the seasoned netminder.

Throughout these games, Fleury allowed a total of 36 goals, resulting in a goals-against average (GAA) of 3.29. This GAA is higher than his career average, which indicates the struggles he has faced in guarding the net this season.

With a total of 317 shots against him, he made 281 saves, leading to a save percentage of .886. His save percentage also falls below the standard he set throughout his career.