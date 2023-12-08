Thomas Chabot Injury: Ottawa Senators receive devastating update on defenceman

In a series of setbacks, the Ottawa Senators received a devastating update on their star defenseman, Thomas Chabot. The team learned on Thursday that Chabot would be sidelined for a minimum of four weeks due to a leg injury sustained during their recent 2-0 win over the Seattle Kraken.

The injury occurred when Chabot caught his skate in a rut in the ice during the game's second period, despite finishing the game. This marks Chabot's second injury setback this season, as he had just returned after missing a month with a broken right hand suffered on Oct. 26 against the New York Islanders.

After an initial assessment, an MRI on Tuesday confirmed the severity of the leg injury, indicating a minimum one-month recovery period. Chabot, a crucial piece of the Senators' defensive lineup and a veteran leader in the locker room, now faces another stint on the sidelines.

Before considering placing Chabot on LTIR (Long-Term Injured Reserve), the medical staff sought a second opinion through additional tests. However, the second opinion aligned with the initial diagnosis, confirming the challenging road ahead for the defenseman.

Teammates expressed their support for Chabot, acknowledging his leadership and the void his absence creates. Chabot is expected to be eligible to return on Dec. 27 against the Toronto Maple Leafs, but the minimum recovery period suggests a challenging month for both Chabot and the Senators as they navigate this latest setback.

Thomas Chabot's season struggles highlight a journey of resilience

Thomas Chabot, currently navigating a challenging season with the Ottawa Senators, has played nine games and contributed four assists, but is yet to score a goal. The defenseman, selected No. 18 in the 2015 NHL draft, embarked on a promising career with a solid rookie season in 2017-18, notching 25 points in 63 games.

However, it was the following season that truly defined Chabot's prowess. In 2018-19, he secured a breakout with an impressive 55 points, including 14 goals and 41 assists, ranking him 10th among NHL defensemen. This stellar performance earned him a coveted spot in the NHL All-Star Game. September 2019 marked a pivotal moment when Chabot signed an eight-year, $64 million contract, solidifying his role as a leader for the Senators.

Despite facing setbacks in the current season, Chabot's journey reflects a resilient trajectory. From international success, aiding Canada in various championships, to leading Saint John to the QMJHL title, his career is marked by achievements and a demonstrated ability to overcome challenges.