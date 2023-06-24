Three players the Arizona Coyotes need to sign this offseason

After another disappointing season, the Arizona Coyotes are in dire need of a roster overhaul to rejuvenate their chances of making the playoffs. The team should look to invest in young former talents who could benefit from a change of scenery and revitalize their careers.

Acquiring Pius Suter, Teddy Blueger, and Ryan Donato would not only infuse much-needed skill and depth but also provide the Coyotes with dynamic players capable of making an impact on the ice.

Pius Suter: Unlocking offensive potential

Carolina Hurricanes v Detroit Red Wings

Pius Suter showcased his offensive skills during his rookie season with the Chicago Blackhawks. However, he has struggled with the Detroit Red Wings.

The Coyotes should target Suter to bolster their forward group, particularly their center position. With a change of scenery and increased responsibilities, Suter could thrive in a top-six role and contribute offensively, providing the Coyotes with a much-needed offensive spark.

Teddy Blueger: Adding depth and two-way ability to the Arizona Coyotes

Edmonton Oilers v Vegas Golden Knights

Teddy Blueger has been a reliable depth forward for the Pittsburgh Penguins and Vegas Golden Knights, excelling in a two-way role. His defensive awareness, penalty-killing expertise, and ability to contribute offensively would make him an excellent addition to the Arizona Coyotes roster.

Blueger's versatility and work ethic would bring stability to the bottom-six forward group while providing valuable leadership and experience to a young Coyotes team.

Ryan Donato: Offensive upside and creativity

New Jersey Devils v Seattle Kraken

Ryan Donato possesses natural offensive instincts and creativity that could inject life into the Arizona Coyotes' forward lines. Despite a lack of consistency in his NHL career, Donato has demonstrated his scoring ability in spurts. The Coyotes should take a chance on him, providing a fresh start and an opportunity to showcase his offensive prowess.

Donato's ability to generate scoring chances and contribute on the power play would bolster the Coyotes' offensive depth and provide them with a potential breakout player.

The Arizona Coyotes are in need of a fresh start and a roster revamp after another disappointing season. By targeting young former talents, the team can potentially unearth hidden gems who could thrive with a change of scenery. These signings would not only address the team's needs but also provide opportunities for these players to reinvigorate their careers.

As the offseason approaches, it will be intriguing to see how the Coyotes reshape their roster and build a competitive team for the upcoming season.

Poll : 0 votes