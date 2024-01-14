Three takeaways as Toronto Maple Leafs squander 3-0 lead in loss to Colorado Avalanche

The Toronto Maple Leafs squandered a commanding 3-0 lead against the Colorado Avalanche, ultimately falling 5-3 in a thrilling matchup at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday. Collapsing has become a shocking trend for the Toronto Maple Leafs this season while also showing how resilient the Avalanche have been in the first half of the season.

Here are three takeaways from the Colorado Avalanche comeback:

1. Nathan MacKinnon's Late Heroics for the Colorado Avalanche

Nathan MacKinnon showcased his offensive prowess once again, capping with a goal that led to a remarkable comeback for the Colorado Avalanche. With just 3:25 remaining in the third period, MacKinnon, assisted by Mikko Rantanen, scored a crucial goal off the rush, sealing the game 5-3, Avalanche's ninth win in their last 11 games.

The late-game heroics from MacKinnon highlighted the Maple Leafs' struggle to contain the Avalanche's potent offensive attack, especially in the later periods.

2. Avalanche Overcome Three-Goal Deficit

Toronto dominated the first period, establishing a 3-0 lead with goals from Max Domi, Morgan Rielly, and Timothy Liljegren. The Avalanche refused to be deterred, mounting a comeback in the second and third periods.

Jonathan Drouin's power-play goal in the second marked the beginning of Colorado's resurgence, followed by Mikko Rantanen's goal and Andrew Cogliano's game-tying high-slot shot in the third. After the first goal, the game was all Colorado's. The Avalanche will have to rely on that kind of debilitating momentum as they try to catch up to the Central Division leaders Winnipeg Jets.

3. All-Star Recognition for the Toronto Maple Leafs

The 2024 NHL All-Star Game is on the horizon, and the fans have spoken. Despite the Toronto Maple Leafs' loss, there was a brief win looking ahead to the All-Star Game in the same arena.

Three Toronto players — William Nylander, Mitch Marner, and Morgan Rielly — earned spots on the All-Star roster through fan voting. On the Colorado side, dynamic defenseman Cale Makar secured his place among the All-Stars as well. With the game set to take place in Toronto, these players will have the opportunity to showcase their skills on the same stage as tonight.

Despite the disappointment of losing a substantial lead, the Maple Leafs will be hoping for a quick turnaround as they prepare to host the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday. The Avalanche will hit the road to face the Montreal Canadiens on Monday. Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar will look to justify their NHL All-Star Game selection status while the Toronto Maple Leafs try to figure out how to put a full game together.