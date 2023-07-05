Vladimir Tarasenko's choice to enlist the services of JP Barry and Pat Brisson from CAA as his new representation has ignited discussion among NHL fans on Twitter. Fans eagerly expressed their viewpoints on this significant decision by the St. Louis Blues forward, as shared by renowned NHL insider Elliotte Friedman.

Although the announcement does not imply a finalized agreement with any team, it marks a new beginning in Vladimir Tarasenko's journey, amplifying the speculation and excitement surrounding his potential moves during the NHL offseason.

Among the reactions from fans, one user humorously commented:

"Player was looking to cash in on a long-term deal, but not enough money in the system for that this offseason, so he obviously couldn't get what he wanted and threw a hissy fit and fired his agent lol."

"Player was looking to cash in on a long-term deal, but not enough money in the system for that this offseason, so he obviously couldn't get what he wanted and threw a hissy fit and fired his agent lol."

Another fan's response touched on the ongoing rumors surrounding Vladimir Tarasenko's potential destination, stating:

"Bro fired his agent when he heard he had to go to Carolina."

"Bro fired his agent when he heard he had to go to Carolina."

Meanwhile, a passionate supporter of the New York Rangers chimed in with a creative suggestion, saying:

"Tell him Rangers Twitter will start a GoFundMe to cover the difference in his salary because the Rangers have no cap space."

"Tell him Rangers Twitter will start a GoFundMe to cover the difference in his salary because the Rangers have no cap space."

"He likes to change reps as much as he wants to change teams"

"Bro fired his agent after it leaked he's going to Carolina lol"

"Shut the front door. This is not cool."

"Interesting plot twist. Let's see where this goes"

"Isn't this the 2nd time he's changed reps? I might be thinking of someone else, but I think he's done this during another contract season."

As the offseason progresses and Vladimir Tarasenko's situation unfolds, fans will likely continue to express their thoughts and predictions on social media.

A look at Vladimir Tarasenko’s NHL career

In the 2010 NHL Entry Draft, the St. Louis Blues selected Vladimir Tarasenko as the 16th overall pick. Tarasenko had an impressive NHL debut, scoring on his first and second shots during a commanding 6-0 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on January 19, 2013, with Jimmy Howard as the opposing goaltender.

Tarasenko's remarkable performance continued as he accumulated five goals and four assists, totaling nine points, earning him the NHL Rookie of the Month title for January. Throughout his first NHL season, he showcased his potential by scoring eight goals and providing 11 assists in 38 games.

On October 28, 2014, Tarasenko achieved a significant milestone by recording his first NHL hat trick against Kari Lehtonen of the Dallas Stars. His exceptional performance, which included five goals and one assist that week, led to him being recognized as the NHL's First Star of the Week.

Concluding the regular season, Tarasenko emerged as the leading goal scorer for the St. Louis Blues with 37 goals. He continued his success into the Stanley Cup playoffs, where in Game 2 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals against the Minnesota Wild, he achieved his first career hat-trick in the competition.

