"Throw out the Keefe": P.K. Subban wants Leafs HC Sheldon Keefe out of Toronto, lists probable replacements

P.K. Subban has urged the Toronto Maple Leafs to part ways with head coach Sheldon Keefe, citing concerns over player management, defensive structure and an excessive focus on star players.

Subban emphasized the urgency for change:

"It's time for the Toronto Maple Leafs to move on from Sheldon Keefe. I think the Toronto Maple Leafs are doing themselves a huge disservice by wasting the years of the talent that's there."

The crux of Subban's argument revolves around Keefe's handling of ice time, particularly for key players like Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and William Nylander. Subban suggested that the excessive ice time for these star players could hinder the team's success in the long run.

"The only player star player on that team that isn't above 20 minutes is John Tavares," Subban pointed out, highlighting concerns about player fatigue and the lack of depth in the lineup. Subban drew comparisons to successful teams like the Vegas Golden Knights, emphasizing the importance of rolling four lines and maintaining a deep roster to sustain a championship run.

P.K. Subban also directly attributed the team's defensive shortcomings to coaching:

"Where's the defensive structure? That's all coaching. That's all preparation that's getting guys to buy in if you are practicing it and you are preaching it and you can't get players to buy in. That's a completely separate issue. So all fingers go back to the coaching."

In a corresponding tweet, Subban suggested potential coaching upgrades in Gerard Gallant or Joel Quenneville, both experienced coaches with successful track records in the NHL.

The Toronto Maple Leafs, currently with a 6-5-2 record, are facing scrutiny following a blowout loss to the Ottawa Senators. Despite Keefe leading the team to the second round of the playoffs last season, P.K. Subban believes a coaching change is necessary to ensure the team's defensive structure is properly aligned for success.

As the debate over Keefe's coaching style intensifies, only time will tell whether the Maple Leafs heed Subban's advice and make a coaching change to propel the team toward its championship aspirations.