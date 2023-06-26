Wayne Gretzky, arguably the greatest player in NHL history, has great admiration and affection for hockey legend Gordie Howe who "The Great One" considers his favorite and the greatest hockey player of all time.

Gordie Howe was a great source of inspiration for Gretzky as he pursued a career in hockey. Recently an image of the two greats pictured together, which is believed to be taken during the time when "The Great One" was just ten, is making rounds on Reddit.

In the viral photo, Mr. Hockey, Howe, is pictured with his hockey stick playfully hooked around the chin of young Gretzky, who later went on to become one of the best in NHL history. "The Great One" recalled being the luckiest person to be part of the golden moment with Howe.

The image is still considered one of the best ever captured in the history of hockey. Fans were quick to notice the golden image and flooded the post with their reactions. One user said:

"Wayne was lucky he didn't get the infamous elbow that day"

"Kid don't ever take the puck from me again" - When Wayne Gretzky faced Gordie Howe in a game of hockey

"The Great One" once recalled the first time he faced Gordie Howe in a hockey game.

During the 1978-79 season, Wayne Gretzky had the opportunity to play against his idol Gordie Howe for the first time when Mr. Hockey was playing for the New England Whalers of the World Hockey Association.

Gretzky was only 18 when he was up against his idol, Gordie Howe, who was 50. Later in the game, "The Great One" had a face-to-face battle with his idol in which he stole the puck from the latter's stick, which appeared to irritate Mr. Hockey as Wayne Gretzky shared the incident (vial NHL.com):

"The first shift I stole the puck, and I was going the other way, and all of a sudden I felt this stick, and he cracked me over the thumb," Gretzky said. "(Howe) said, 'Kid, don't ever take the puck from me again,' and I said, 'No, I never will.''

Gordie Howe passed away at the age of 88 on June 10, 2016. Wayne Gretzky was among the players to attend his funeral in Detroit. Howe is the third leading goal scorer in NHL with 801 goals.

He played 25 seasons for the Detroit Red Wings and one with the Hartford Whalers in the NHL accounting for a total of 1,767 games.

