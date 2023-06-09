Throwback: Stanley Cup Finalists Adin Hill and Sam Bennett face off as kids

Adin Hill and Sam Bennett, two talented Canadian hockey players, have a unique connection that dates back to their childhood. In the 2006 Brick Tournament held at the iconic West Edmonton Mall in Edmonton, Alberta, these young athletes crossed paths and showcased their skills on the ice.

A video captured during the tournament features a young Adin Hill, aged only 9 or 10, performing remarkably as he skillfully blocked multiple goal attempts. He also blocked the goal attempt by Sam Bennett when they faced each other in the tournament.

Fast forward to the present, and Hill and Bennett find themselves facing each other, once again, in the grand stage of the 2022-23 Stanley Cup Finals. This time, however, they represent different teams. Sam Bennett, a skilled center, is now playing for the Florida Panthers, while Adin Hill has become a prominent goaltender for the Vegas Golden Knights.

Adin Hill has made a name for himself in the National Hockey League as a reliable and talented goaltender. He was selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, chosen 76th overall. Hill later played for San Jose Sharks before eventually being traded to Vegas Golden Knights.

On the other hand, Samuel Hunter Bennett has established himself as a skilled center in the NHL. He was rated as the top North American prospect for the 2014 NHL Entry Draft by the NHL Central Scouting Bureau. Bennett was selected fourth overall by the Calgary Flames. He made his NHL debut during the 2014-15 season and has since become an integral part of the Florida Panthers lineup.

A look at Adin Hill's NHL career

Adin Hill began his hockey journey in the junior ranks, playing for the Calgary Bisons and later the Calgary Buffaloes in the Alberta Midget Hockey League. His impressive performances led him to the Alberta Junior Hockey League, where he played for the Calgary Canucks during the 2013-14 season.

Adin Hill's potential caught the attention of the Portland Winterhawks in the Western Hockey League, and he joined the team for four games that season. In the following season, he solidified his position as a top goaltender, posting a remarkable 31-11-1 record and leading the league with a .921 save percentage. The Arizona Coyotes recognized his talent and selected him in the third round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

After signing an entry-level contract with the Coyotes in 2016, Hill split his time between the Tucson Roadrunners in the AHL and the Rapid City Rush in the ECHL. He continued to develop his skills and adapt to the professional game. Hill received his NHL debut on October 17, 2017, making him the first goaltender from the 2015 draft to play in an NHL game.

After being traded to the San Jose Sharks in 2021, Hill continued to make an impact, including a memorable two-assist game against the Calgary Flames. And most recently, he was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights, where he played a vital role in the team's playoff run following a season-ending injury to the starting goaltender.

