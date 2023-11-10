"Thug caveman": Fans crack up at Liam O'Brien's blooper moment from Blues vs Coyotes

During the first period of the Arizona Coyotes game against the St. Louis Blues, Coyotes' Liam O'Brien had a blooper with the Blues' Samuel Blais, which had fans trolling the former's action.

While skating towards the blue zone, both players exchanged words, and O'Brien cross-checked Lias with his stick. In the process, O'Brien broke his stick and dropped his gloves to fight Blais.

However, as everyone expected a fight between the two players, Blais, minding his own business, paid no attention to the Coyotes player and casually skated back to his half. O'Brien rushed from behind, causing both players to grapple and shove each other.

Fans were quick to react to O'Brien's blooper against Blais, taking to X, formerly Twitter, to take a shot at the Coyotes player. One tweeted:

"Thug caveman"

Here are some of the best reactions on X:

Meanwhile, the Blues are leading the Coyotes 2-1, with the second period in play. At the 2:16 mark, Oskar Sundqvist put the Blues up 1-0 after maneuvering the puck back into the from Blais and Jakub Vrana's assist.

Just five minutes before the end of the first, the Coyotes capitalized on the powerplay opportunity with Lawson Crouse tying the game for the Coyotes. Robert Thomas then made it 2-0 for the Blues at the six-minute mark.

Liam O'Brien NHL career stats

Arizona Coyotes v New York Islanders

O'Brien made his way to the NHL as an undrafted player. He began his career with the Washington Capitals in the 2014-15 season. After playing three seasons with the Caps, the centerman joined the Colorado Avalanche and had a stint of 17 games with the team.

Liam O'Brien has been with the Arizona Coyotes since the 2021-22 season. This season marked the seventh year for O'Brien in the NHL. He's accumulated five points (two goals and three assists) in 12 games.

Overall, O'Brien has played 136 games, notching up 24 points through eight goals and 16 assists.