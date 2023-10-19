Ottawa Senators' young sensation, Tim Stutzle, recently offered a glimpse into the banter-filled world of the Senators' group chat, taking a playful dig at his teammate Travis Hamonic for choosing Winnipeg as his ideal summer destination.

The comments came during a candid conversation in a video titled "Sneaker Shopping with Tim Stutzle in Stockholm," produced by Sportsnet. When asked about the most active participant in the Senators' summer group chat, Stutzle didn't hesitate to name Claude Giroux as the prime chirper.

Elliotte Friedman asked in the video:

"All right, in the summer, how active is the Senators' team group chat and who is the most active?"

Stutzle playfully described how Giroux keeps the group entertained by dishing out playful jabs and chirps at his fellow teammates. But it was Hamonic, who spends his summers in Winnipeg, who caught Stutzle's attention.

Tim Stutzle said:

"The most active is probably Giroux (Claude Giroux), he just keeps ripping guys and just chirping guys all the time and Hamonic (Travis Hamonic) is actually really active as well."

Hamonic, a defenseman hailing from Winnipeg, has a soft spot for the city and argues that it's the best place to spend the summer.

Tim Stutzle continued:

"Because I feel like he gets ripped a lot. Because he lives in Winnipeg during the summer and it's probably not the nicest City to be in, but he thinks it's the best city to be in the summer."

To which Elliotte Friedman replied:

"They say it's beautiful, I know why people get ripped for it, but they say it's actually quite beautiful."

Stutzle's response? A lighthearted yet bemused:

"I know, but I don't get it."

It's clear that Stutzle finds Hamonic's choice of Winnipeg as an ideal summer getaway rather amusing, especially considering the banter and teasing that often occurs among teammates.

More on the background of Tim Stutzle, Claude Giroux and Travis Hamonic

For those unfamiliar with the background, Travis Hamonic, a Canadian professional ice hockey defenseman, is a valuable member of the Ottawa Senators, while Claude Giroux, a Canadian professional ice hockey forward, is another prominent figure in the team.

Tim Stutzle himself, a German professional ice hockey center, was a highly touted prospect and was selected third overall by the Ottawa Senators in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

This exchange between Stutzle, Giroux, and Hamonic offers a delightful glimpse into the camaraderie and humor that exists within the Ottawa Senators' locker room. While Hamonic may have a soft spot for Winnipeg summers, it's all in good fun, and the team's chemistry remains an essential component of their success.