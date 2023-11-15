"Time for a fire Blashil chant ay Amalie": Tampa Bay Lightning's shutout loss to St. Louis Blues has fan calling for assistant coach firing

The Tampa Bay Lightning faced an embarrassing 5-0 defeat at the hands of the St. Louis Blues, marking back-to-back shutout losses for the defending champions. The disappointing performance has left Lightning fans frustrated, with many calling for the head of assistant coach Jeff Blashill, who oversees the much-criticized defense.

Tampa Bay Lightning struck: Fans call for Blashill's exit after back-to-back shutout losses

The Tuesday night matchup at Enterprise Center started on a sour note for the Tampa Bay Lightning as Colton Parayko netted a goal for the Blues at the 11:09 mark of the first period. The Bolts found themselves in deeper trouble in the second period, allowing two quick goals in a 19-second span, courtesy of Jordan Kyrou and Jakub Vrana. With a three-goal deficit, Tampa Bay struggled to regain control, and the Blues capitalized with two more goals in the third period, sealing the Lightning's fate.

The offensive prowess of the Lightning, usually a force to be reckoned with, was stifled by the outstanding goaltending of Jordan Binnington, who made 30 saves for the Blues. Tampa Bay now faces a challenging road ahead as they head to Chicago for the final game of a quick two-game trip against the Blackhawks on Thursday.

The discontent among Tampa Bay Lightning fans is palpable, and the target of their frustration appears to be assistant coach Jeff Blashill. Blashill, responsible for managing the defense, has come under intense scrutiny as the Lightning's play on that front has been widely criticized in recent games.

Adding fuel to the fire is the fact that Blashill is not an unfamiliar face in the coaching staff, serving under the highly successful Jon Cooper. The expectations for the Lightning are sky-high, given their recent championship success, and fans are quick to demand accountability for any perceived shortcomings.

The frustration among Tampa Bay Lightning faithful extends beyond the recent loss to the Blues. The back-to-back shutout defeats have raised concerns about the team's overall performance and ability to defend their title. As fans voice their displeasure on social media and forums, the question of Blashill's effectiveness in managing the team's defense becomes a central theme in the ongoing discourse.

The Lightning organization now faces a critical juncture as they navigate the backlash from disappointed fans. Whether changes are made in response to the growing calls for Blashill's departure remains to be seen, but the pressure is undoubtedly mounting for the coaching staff to address the team's defensive woes and restore confidence among the Lightning faithful.