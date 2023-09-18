"Time to force GM to resign or fire him": Mike Babcock's resignation has Columbus Blue Jackets fans rallying to take action against Jarmo Kekalainen

The hockey world was abuzz with the recent news that Mike Babcock had resigned as the head coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets, with Pascal Vincent taking his place. This shocking development was met with mixed reactions from NHL fans who had been following the controversy surrounding Babcock's tenure with the team.

Mike Babcock's time with the Columbus Blue Jackets was marred by allegations of misconduct. Specifically, it was alleged that he had players share their phones with him, allowing him access to their personal photos, which were then displayed on his office television.

The news of Babcock's resignation and Pascal Vincent's appointment as the new head coach was officially announced by the Columbus Blue Jackets on their official Twitter account. The announcement confirmed the end of Babcock's tenure with the team.

"Mike Babcock resigns as Head Coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets; club names Pascal Vincent Head Coach"

As is often the case in the age of social media, NHL fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts and opinions.

One fan did not hesitate from criticizing GM Jarmo Kekalainen, tweeting:

"Time to force the GM to resign or fire him. Chop Chop CBJ..."

Another fan said:

"What did you really think was gonna happen when hiring this guy?"

Another fan remarked:

"With a record of 0-0-0, Babcock ends his Columbus tenure as the 3rd winningest coach in team history."

The allegations of misconduct during his tenure had already created a cloud of controversy, and his departure further polarized opinions.

More details on the Mike Babcock controversy

The Columbus Blue Jackets have parted ways with their newly appointed head coach, Mike Babcock. The decision comes after a tumultuous period marked by controversy and allegations that shocked the hockey world.

Mike Babcock stepped down as the head coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets recently, following allegations made by Paul Bissonnette, a former NHL player and host of the "Spittin’ Chiclets" podcast. Bissonnette accused Babcock of inappropriately accessing players' smartphones.

Initially, the Columbus Blue Jackets, the NHL (National Hockey League) and the NHLPA (NHL Players' Association) appeared satisfied with the responses from team captain Boone Jenner and NHL veteran Johnny Gaudreau. They suggested that there was nothing untoward in Babcock's actions.

However, the situation took a turn when some of the younger Blue Jackets players expressed discomfort with the incident.

Babcock's appointment to the Blue Jackets was met with surprise, given his absence from the NHL coaching scene since his departure from the Toronto Maple Leafs in November 2019.