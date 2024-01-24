"Time isn't quite right": Insider speculates reason behind delay in Elias Pettersson's contract extension with Canucks

As we head into February, the Vancouver Canucks have continued to impress everyone in the NHL, and that has led to some speculation about the delay in Elias Pettersson's contract extension with the Canucks.

Amid an exciting season for the Canucks, the focus is now shifting to securing Pettersson's future. Although it suggests that Pettersson, at some point, is going to end up signing a new deal with the club, for now, it appears both parties are weighing in to focus more on patience with the negotiations.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dregor recently delved into Pettersson's contract situation and speculated on the reason behind the delay. The insider speculated that Ellias Petterson seems to be focused on playing well and helping the Canucks win rather than getting caught up in contract negotiations at the moment.

Darren Dreger said:

"He just doesn't want the distraction right now. Wants to continue to play well and help the Vancouver Canucks win. We know the Canucks ownership, management is eager."

Dreger went on to say that the club's ownership and management are eager to engage, and CAA Hockey, which represents Pettersson, is prepared to talk whenever the time is right. However, it appears that Pettersson believes the timing isn't right for him:

"We know that CAA Hockey, [who] represents Elias Pettersson, are happy to engage whenever the time is right. But the time isn't quite right for Pettersson."

The Insider added that there is no immediate sense of urgency because the player will be an RFA at the end of the year. However, Dreger mentioned that there'll be a meeting with CAA and the Canucks during the All-Star break in Toronto, which could lead to moving things forward a little bit:

"Perhaps that changes but it's important to note that he is an RFA at the end of the year. So there's time, there's no elevated sense of urgency here. There's no question that he will meet with the CAA reps during the All-Star [break] in Toronto. Maybe that bumps it up a little bit but it's in the hands of Elias Pettersson."

Pettersson is in the final year of his $22,050,000 contract signed with the Vancouver Canucks in 2021. He will be an RFA at the end of the 2023-24 season.

Elias Pettersson's career stats

Vancouver Canucks v Toronto Maple Leafs

Pettersson was drafted No. 5 by the Vancouver Canucks in the 2017 NHL draft and has remained with the same franchise since.

The 25-year-old forward is into his fifth season with the Canucks. This season, Pettersson has notched up 61 points (25 goals and 36 assists) in 47 games, making him the club's second-leading scorer after J.T. Miller (63 points).

Overall, Elias Pettersson, in his brief five-year NHL career, has accumulated 384 points through 161 goals and 223 assists in 372 games.