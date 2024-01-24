"Time to rebuild": Fans in disbelief as Calgary Flames squander 3-1 lead in loss to St. Louis Blues

The home fans were left in disbelief and disappointment as the Calgary Flames squandered a 3-1 lead to lose 4-3 to the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday.

It was a tough battle for the Calgary Flames at home. Despite getting off to a slow start, the Flames slowly found momentum and managed to take a 3-1 lead at one point in the second period.

It appeared the home side would lock down the win. However, that never happened, and the St. Louis Blues came back stronger with three unanswered goals, including a game-winner from Brandon Saad with just 48 seconds left in regulation.

The Flames have now lost three consecutive games, all of which have come at home.

"Time to rebuild."

How did the St. Louis Blues beat the Calgary Flames?

On Tuesday, the Calgary Flames hosted the St. Louis Blues at Scotiabank Saddledome. The Blues came out victorious, began their road trip with a 4-3 win, and ended a three-game losing streak in the process.

MacKenzie Weeger put the Flames on board after scoring on Rasmus Andersson and Nazem Kadri's assist for a wrist shot goal. The Flames led the first period 1-0.

Coming into the second period, Brandon Saad scored on Colton Parayko and Nick Leddy's assist to make it 1-1 for the St. Louis Blues.

At the 11:13 mark, Noah Hanifin received a pass from Yegor Sarangovich and converted it into a slapshot from the left faceoff circle to restore the Flames' lead to 2-1.

Just over a minute later, Sarangovich extended the Calgary Flames' lead to 3-1 after slotting the puck into the back of the Blues' net for a wrist shot goal from just above the circle.

Before heading into the third period, Brayden Schenn scored a short-handed goal to cut the Blues' lead to 3-2. The Blues started the third period strong. At 6:56, Jordan Kyrou scored for the Blues and made it 3-3.

With less than a minute remaining before the final buzzer, Saad scored his second goal and the winner to snatch two crucial points. Sarangovich accumulated two points for the Flames in the matchup, while Jacob Markstrom finished the game with 22 saves and a.846 SV%.

Meanwhile, Nick Leddy notched up three points while Parayko and Saad accumulated two points each in the win for the Blues. Jordan Binnington was brilliant between the pipes and made 32 saves with a.914 SV% in the matchup.