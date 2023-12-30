"Time to waive a couple of guys, I’d start with Kuzy": Washington Capitals fans want the roster cut short after falling to the Islanders 5-1

In a disappointing turn for the Washington Capitals, their 5-1 loss to the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Friday left fans clamoring for change. Jean-Gabriel Pageau's two goals and two assists, coupled with Julien Gauthier's two goals and an assist, showcased a dominant performance by the Islanders that left the Capitals reeling.

Washington faced furthe­r struggles as their goalie Charlie­ Lindgren left early in the first period with an upper-body injury. Defenseman Martin Fehervary also left in the first period after colliding with New York's Anders Lee and crashing into the end boards.

Having lost their previous three games, the additional losses of Lindgren and Fehervary increased Washington's challenges. Though Darcy Kuempe­r fought hard making 24 saves, the Capitals could not withstand the Islanders' attacking force. Despite Kue­mper's best attempts, the team failed to surpass New York's offe­nsive barrage.

Now, Capitals fans are expressing their frustration and disappointment, demanding a shake-up in the roster. The call for placing underperforming players on waivers is growing louder, reflecting the fans' desire for a more competitive and resilient team:

The spotlight is on players whose performances have fallen short, and the fervent fanbase believes that a roster adjustment is necessary to reinvigorate the team's chances in the highly competitive NHL. As the Washington Capitals grapple with this challenging period, the pressure is mounting for management to heed the fans' calls for change and take decisive action to address the team's shortcomings.

New York Islanders dominate Washington Capitals as Pageau shines with 2 Goals

The Islanders took an early lead in the second period at 4:51 when Jean-Gabriel Pageau, assisted by Alexander Romanov, fired a precise one-timer from the left face-off circle, beating goaltender Darcy Kuemper.

Noah Dobson extended the lead to 2-0 at 6:01 with a skillful slap shot to the glove side after receiving a drop pass from Mathew Barzal. The third period saw a burst of offensive brilliance from Julien Gauthier, who netted two goals within an astonishing 18 seconds. Gauthier capitalized on a rebound at 10:10 and swiftly followed up with a backhand around Kuemper's right pad at 10:28, both plays orchestrated by Pageau.

Pageau continued his stellar performance, securing his second goal at 14:26 with a precise shot to the glove side from in tight, making it 5-0. The Capitals managed to break the shutout bid when Nicolas Aube-Kubel scored at 19:42, capitalizing on a Sorokin poke-check attempt.