In a surprising turn of events, Tom Fitzgerald, the general manager of the New Jersey Devils, recently revealed that he had spoken with Timo Meier, and the talented forward expressed his desire to remain with the team for the next eight years.

This announcement sparked a flurry of reactions from NHL fans across social media platforms, with opinions ranging from skepticism to overwhelming enthusiasm.

One Twitter user voiced their concern, stating:

"You don't sign a guy that will be 27 at the start of the season to 8 years... Fitzgerald should have learned his lesson with the Palat contract, which is terrible... give Meier 5 years maximum."

However, not all fans shared this sentiment. Another supporter responded with unwavering excitement, proclaiming,

"That is absolutely fantastic news. You never really know what a player is thinking because so much of this is never said."

In addition to the jubilant response, one more fan added:

"Best news we've heard out of NJ all week!"

As with any announcement, there will always be differing opinions among fans. Some may emphasize the potential risks associated with long-term contracts, citing cautionary tales from the past. Others may focus on the positive implications, such as increased stability and the potential for Meier's continued growth and contributions to the team's success.

Timo Meier's NHL career: From Sharks to Devils

After impressing the San Jose Sharks' coaching staff during training camp, Meier's NHL debut was delayed due to an illness. But, he eventually made his debut in December 2016 against the Montreal Canadiens, scoring his first career NHL goal.

Throughout his rookie season, Timo Meier showed promise and became a regular in the Sharks' lineup. He continued to develop his offensive abilities, contributing to the team's success and helping them secure a spot in the 2017 Stanley Cup playoffs. Meier's scoring prowess carried over to the playoffs, where he made valuable contributions.

In the 2018-19 season, Meier's performance reached new heights as he became a key player for the Sharks. He achieved a career-high nine-game point streak and finished the regular season with 30 goals and 66 points. Meier's impressive play continued into the playoffs, where he recorded five goals and 10 assists.

The 2020-21 season was challenging for Timo Meier and the Sharks, as they struggled to secure a playoff spot. Despite the team's shortcomings, Meier was among the top scorers and showcased his offensive skills once again.

However, in February 2023, Timo Meier's journey with the Sharks came to an end as he was traded to the New Jersey Devils in a multi-player trade.

