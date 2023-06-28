Timo Meier's new contract: How much is New Jersey Devils forward's extension worth?

Swiss forward Timo Meier has secured a lucrative contract extension with the New Jersey Devils.

Frank Seravalli, hockey insider and president of hockey content for daily faceoff, took to Twitter to announce the development. Meier and the Devils have reached an agreement on an eight-year extension worth an impressive $70.4 million. Seravalli tweeted:

"New Jersey Devils and Timo Meier have agreed to terms on an 8-year, $70.4 million contract extension."

This significant contract reflects the Devils' belief in Meier's abilities and his importance to the team.

Meier, who was drafted ninth overall by the San Jose Sharks in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, has made his mark as a skilled and dynamic player on the ice. He's the third Swiss player to be drafted by the Sharks.

Pierre LeBrun, an esteemed hockey insider and senior NHL columnist for The Athletic, also shared details about Meier's extension on Twitter. According to LeBrun, the contract will see Meier earn an average annual value of $8.8 million over the course of the eight-year deal. LeBrun tweeted:

"Devils and Timo Meier have agreed to an 8 year deal worth $8.8 M AAV per season"

Meier's journey in the NHL has been commendable, and his new contract extension represents a significant milestone in his career.

Timo Meier's NHL career: From Sharks to Devils

Timo Meier's NHL debut was delayed after catching an illness during training camp with the San Jose Sharks. Nevertheless, he eventually made his debut in December 2016 against the Montreal Canadiens, scoring his first goal in the league.

During his rookie season, Meier displayed promise and became a regular for the Sharks. He focused on developing his offensive abilities and helping his team secure a spot in the 2017 Stanley Cup playoffs. Meier's scoring prowess carried over into the postseason, where he made valuable contributions.

In the 2018-19 season, Meier's performance soared, as he emerged as a key player for the Sharks. He achieved a career-high nine-game point streak and concluded the regular season with impressive statistics of 30 goals and 66 points. Meier continued his strong play in the playoffs, tallying five goals and ten assists.

The 2020-21 season proved to be challenging for Meier and the Sharks, as they struggled to secure a playoff berth. Despite the team's difficulties, Meier stood out as one of the top scorers, once again showcasing his offensive skills.

However, in February 2023, Meier's journey with the Sharks came to an end when he was traded to the New Jersey Devils as part of a multi-player trade.

