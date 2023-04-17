Timo Meier seen practicing on the ice ahead of Game 1 against New York Rangers

The New Jersey Devils received some good news related to right winger Timo Meier ahead of their series opener against the New York Rangers in the first round of the 2023 NHL playoffs.

Timo Meier, who had been dealing with an illness, was back on the ice for Monday's practice, according to Amanda Stein of the Devils' official website.

Meier's return to practice is a positive sign for the Devils, as he has been a key contributor since the team acquired him from the San Jose Sharks in February. In 21 games with New Jersey, he has recorded nine goals, 14 points, 72 shots on net, and 42 hits.

Amanda Stein @amandacstein

He missed Saturday, out sick with food poisoning. Timo Meier is on the ice for #NJDevils practice.He missed Saturday, out sick with food poisoning. Timo Meier is on the ice for #NJDevils practice.He missed Saturday, out sick with food poisoning.

"Timo Meier is on the ice for #NJDevils practice. He missed Saturday, out sick with food poisoning." [email protected]

With the playoffs now underway, Meier's presence in the lineup will be crucial for the Devils. He is projected to start the postseason on New Jersey's third line, but he could still see playing time on the top power-play unit.

Despite missing practice on Saturday due to food poisoning, Meier's return to the ice suggests that he should be ready to go for Game 1 against the Rangers on Tuesday. His ability to generate offense and make an impact physically will be a valuable asset for the Devils as they look to advance to the second round of the playoffs.

A brief look at Timo Meier's impressive NHL career stats

Timo Meier has played 472 games in the NHL and has recorded 163 goals, 167 assists, and 330 points throughout his career.

Meier, who was originally drafted ninth overall by the San Jose Sharks in 2015, was traded to the New Jersey Devils on February 26, 2023. Since joining the Devils, he has been a key contributor to the team's success.

Meier's NHL career has been marked by consistent offensive production and a physical presence on the ice. He has shown a knack for scoring goals and setting up his teammates (330 career points)

As the Devils look to make a deep playoff run in the 2023 postseason, Meier's experience and ability to contribute offensively and physically will be important factors in their success. If he can continue to perform at the level he has displayed throughout his career, he could help lead the team to the Stanley Cup Finals.

Poll : 0 votes