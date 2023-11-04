Timothy Liljegren injury update: Latest on Maple Leafs defenceman's availability after Brad Marchand hit

The Toronto Maple Leafs find themselves grappling with an unfortunate blow as defenceman Timothy Liljegren faces a prolonged period of absence due to a lower-body injury.

Liljegren sustained the injury during a recent game against the Boston Bruins. This incident has raised questions about Liljegren's availability and its impact on the team's defensive capabilities.

Liljegren's injury occurred during a play on the ice when he fell awkwardly into the end boards after a high-speed trip by Brad Marchand, the relentless forward of the Bruins. The collision left Liljegren with pain in his left leg and requiring assistance to the trainer's room.

The Maple Leafs' head coach, Sheldon Keefe, described the injury as one that would keep Liljegren out for a significant amount of time, casting a shadow over the defenceman's immediate future on the ice.

As a result of this unfortunate incident, the Toronto Maple Leafs have decided to place Timothy Liljegren on long-term injured reserve due to a high-ankle sprain, a move that shows the severity of his condition and the need for an extended recovery period.

This designation effectively means that Timothy Liljegren will not be eligible to return to the ice before November 30th, when the Maple Leafs face off against the Seattle Kraken. This decision reflects the team's commitment to allowing Liljegren ample time to recuperate and regain his full strength before resuming play.

Implications of Timothy Liljegren's injury on Leafs

Timothy Liljegren's absence is keenly felt within the Maple Leafs' defensive corps, where he had been fulfilling a crucial role as a second-pairing defenceman. His contributions on the ice were marked by steady defensive play, as well as his ability to eat up valuable minutes during games.

His presence was not only a source of stability on the blue line but also added depth to the team's overall defensive strategy. Liljegren's statistics this season show his value to the team. In the 10 games he played before the injury, he contributed one assist, blocked 18 shots, and delivered eight hits.

Expand Tweet

In response to Liljegren's absence, the Toronto Maple Leafs have made roster adjustments, recalling defencemen Simon Benoit and Maxime Lajoie. These reinforcements are crucial to maintain defensive depth during Liljegren's recovery period.

However, the challenges for the Maple Leafs continue to mount, as defenceman Jake McCabe is also sidelined with a groin injury, and his availability for the upcoming game against the Buffalo Sabres remains doubtful. The team is working diligently to manage the defensive lineup during these challenging times, but Liljegren's absence leaves a noticeable void that will need to be filled by his teammates.