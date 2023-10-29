Timothy Liljegren injury: What happened to Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman?

Toronto Maple Leafs fans were left concerned as defenceman Timothy Liljegren suffered a upper-body injury during a Saturday night game against the Nashville Predators. The 22-year-old Swede, who had been contributing solidly in the early part of the season, is now doubtful to return to the game.

The unfortunate incident occurred midway through the second period when Liljegren absorbed a hit from Nashville Predators' Yakov Trenin. This collision raised concerns for Liljegren's well-being, prompting his exit from the game.

Timothy Liljegren had been making a positive impact with an assist, five hits, and 13 blocks in just seven appearances this season, all while averaging over 20 minutes of ice time per game. His defensive skills and physical presence have been valuable assets for the team.

With another Maple Leafs defenseman, Jake McCabe, already sidelined due to a lower-body injury suffered earlier in the week, Toronto may need to call up additional defensive support for their upcoming contest against the Kings. The injury situation presents a challenge for the team as they strive to maintain their strong start to the season. Leafs fans are undoubtedly hoping for a swift recovery for both Liljegren and McCabe to bolster their defense and continue to build on their good start to the campaign.

Timothy Liljegren's NHL Journey

Timothy Liljegren has been making his mark in the NHL since being drafted in the first round, 17th overall, by the Maple Leafs in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. He signed a three-year entry-level contract with the team on July 12, 2017, marking the beginning of an exciting career.

Liljegren initially honed his skills with the Toronto Marlies, the Maple Leafs' AHL affiliate, during the 2017–18 season. Notably, he was the youngest defenceman in the AHL during his rookie season. That season, the Marlies celebrated a remarkable victory by winning the Calder Cup.

His NHL debut came on January 18, 2020, in a game against the Chicago Blackhawks. Over time, Liljegren's dedication and hard work paid off when he earned his first NHL point with an assist during his sixth NHL game, contributing to a 4–2 victory over the Ottawa Senators.

A significant milestone in Liljegren's career arrived on January 15, 2022, when he scored his first NHL goal against Jordan Binnington of the St. Louis Blues.

In the offseason of 2022, Timothy Liljegren secured a two-year, $2.8 million contract with the Maple Leafs, demonstrating the team's belief in his potential. However, he faced a setback at the start of the 2022–23 season due to a hernia injury. Nevertheless, he made a triumphant return to the ice on November 5, 2022, against the Boston Bruins.