Timothy Liljegren Injury: What happened to Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman?

The Toronto Maple Leafs faced a setback on Thursday night when their promising defenseman, Timothy Liljegren, left the game against the Boston Bruins with a lower-body injury. The incident occurred with just 41 seconds remaining in the first period, when Bruins forward Brad Marchand tripped Liljegren along the corner boards. The young Maple Leafs defenseman was in obvious pain and had to be helped off the ice, heading straight for the locker room.

The play in question left Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe visibly displeased, as he argued with officials about the non-call on the ice. The frustration was palpable, as the team knew the importance of Liljegren to their defensive core.

During the third period of the game, the Maple Leafs announced that Timothy Liljegren had indeed sustained a lower-body injury and would not be returning to the game. This news was particularly concerning, as Liljegren had narrowly escaped a potentially serious injury just a few days prior. During a game against the Nashville Predators on Friday, he had appeared to suffer an upper-body injury when he was hit along the end boards by Predators forward Yakov Trenin. Fortunately, Liljegren had recovered and was back at practice on the following Monday.

The 24-year-old defenseman has shown promise this season, with one assist in 10 games and an average ice time of 19 minutes and 23 seconds. However, his recent injuries have raised questions about his availability for future games.

If Liljegren is unable to shake off this latest injury before the Maple Leafs' upcoming game against the Buffalo Sabres, the team may have to make some tough decisions. They might need to call up a defenseman from their minor league affiliates or play one player short to allow for emergency recalls.

This injury adds to the Maple Leafs' growing list of defensive concerns. They are already without Jake McCabe, who has missed the last four games due to a groin injury, and Conor Timmins, who suffered a lower-body injury during the preseason. The absence of key defensive players could pose challenges for the team as they navigate the grueling NHL season.

In his five seasons with the Maple Leafs, Timothy Liljegren has shown promise, contributing 11 goals and 43 points in 150 games, with an average time on the ice of 16 minutes and 47 seconds. The team and its fans will be eagerly awaiting updates on his condition and hoping for a speedy recovery as they aim to maintain a strong presence in the competitive NHL.