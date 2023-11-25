TJ Oshie injury: What happened to Washington Capitals forward?

Veteran forward TJ Oshie suffered a scary injury during the Washington Capitals' 5-0 shutout defeat to the Edmonton Oilers on Friday.

With 17:51 to go into the second period, Oshie collided with the Oilers' defenseman Mattias Ekholm while the Caps were moving toward the offensive zone.

Oshie appeared to be hit in the head by Ekholm, leaving the Caps forward down on the ice. TJ Oshie remained motionless for some time before he was assisted by the team's medical staff.

The veteran forward eventually left the ice with the help of his teammates. Moments later, the Capitals announced that Oshie would not return to the ice for the remainder of the contest due to an upper-body injury.

HC Spencer Carbery announced later in the post-game that Oshie will not travel with the team for their upcoming matchup.

"T.J. Oshie won’t travel with the team after suffering an upper-body injury on an open-ice hit in today’s loss to the Oilers."

Oshie is expected to miss at least one game, and the timeline of his return is unknown at any point during the Washington Capitals five-game road trip.

How has TJ Oshie fared for the Washington Capitals this season?

Edmonton Oilers vs. Washington Capitals

The 36-year-old forward has notched up two points in 17 games this season. Meanwhile, the Washington Capitals (10-5-2) are second in the Metro Division with 22 points, seven behind the division leaders, the New York Rangers.

This is the 16th season for Oshie in the NHL. He was drafted No. 24 overall by the St. Louis Blues in the 2008 draft. Oshie played seven seasons with the Blues before joining the Caps in the 2015-16 season.

He's notched up 672 points through 291 goals and 381 assists in 974 career games.