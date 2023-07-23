TJ Oshie sets up GoFundMe page to help family of long-time friend who shockingly passed away in his sleep

TJ Oshie, renowned NHL player and former teammate of the late Michael Tveit, has been left in profound sorrow by the sudden passing of his long-time friend and high school teammate.

Tveit, the cherished Warroad Senior High School boys coach and a devoted husband and father of three, tragically passed away in his sleep on July 21st. The news has shaken the close-knit Warroad hockey community to its core.

In response to this heart-wrenching loss, Oshie came forward to support Michael's grieving family during this difficult time. The Washington Capitals right winger, deeply moved by the tragedy, set up a GoFundMe page with the sole purpose of helping the Tveit family as they navigate life without their beloved Michael.

TJ Oshie @TJOshie77 pic.twitter.com/0iaFX3v3CZ Absolutely heartbroken to learn that my good friend and high school teammate unexpectedly died yesterday while taking a nap from a migraine. Any donation to his wife and kids pictured below can help them navigate life without Michael moving forward. Love you Tveiter!! Donate here… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Oshie's GoFundMe page serves as a testament to the profound impact Michael had on the lives of those around him. It acknowledges, "In Memory of Michael Tveit."

The close bonds of friendship, forged during their time as teammates, have inspired Oshie to rally support from the Warroad community and beyond. Friends, colleagues, and fans alike have come together to support the grieving family during this trying time.

While Michael's physical presence may no longer grace their lives, his memory and spirit will continue to live on in the hearts of those he touched. Through this heartfelt act of creating the GoFundMe page, Oshie not only honors the memory of his dear friend but also demonstrates the incredible strength of compassion and solidarity in times of loss.

Michael Tveit's passing adds to TJ Oshie's father's Alzheimer's tragedy

TJ Oshie announced on social media the untimely passing of his dear friend and former high school teammate, Michael Tveit. The two shared cherished memories as teammates on the Warroad High School boys' hockey team, where they won a state championship two decades ago.

The pain of loss is all too familiar for Oshie, who previously lost his father to Alzheimer's disease. Now, faced with the devastating loss of his close friend at the young age of 37, Oshie is left to navigate yet another wave of grief.

As the hockey community mourns the passing of Michael Tveit, they stand in solidarity with Oshie, offering their support and condolences during this difficult time. The memories of their shared triumphs and friendship on the ice will forever remain etched in the hearts of those who knew them, a testament to the enduring bond forged through the sport they loved.

