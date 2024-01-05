"Tkachuk over Panarin, Draisaitl, and Hughes?" - Chel fans left shocked over glaring omissions from NHL24 TOTY list

EA SPORTS NHL recently unveiled its NHL24 Men's Team of the Year, leaving Chel fans in shock over some glaring omissions. The official announcement, posted on the Twitter account, listed the chosen players as Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, Matthew Tkachuk, Cale Makar, Miro Heiskanen, and Linus Ullmark.

The reactions from the NHL community were swift and impassioned, with fans taking to Twitter to express their disbelief and disappointment. One disgruntled fan tweeted,

"Tkachuk over Panarin, Draisaitl, Hughes"

Another fan expressed their incredulity, stating,

"Miro Heiskanen and Matthew Tkachuk. Are you guys ok?"

The debate continued as fans questioned specific choices, with one fan asking,

"how tf is Heiskanen over Hughes"

Adding to the chorus of dissent, another fan exclaimed,

"Not the right players. No Kucherov, no Hughes, hmmmm."

The passionate reactions on Twitter reflect the strong connection fans have with their favorite players and the intensity of opinions surrounding the NHL24 Team of the Year.

More on NHL24 Team of the Year winner

The highly anticipated Team of the Year (TOTY) for Hockey Ultimate Team (HUT) in NHL24 has been unveiled, marking a significant moment for fans of EA Sports' hockey game.

TOTY is renowned as one of the most prestigious and sought-after Ultimate Team promotions, featuring some of the strongest players from the previous year. The inclusion of these players in the promo results in their cards becoming highly coveted within the gaming community.

Leading the NHL24 TOTY lineup are prominent stars like Connor McDavid from the Edmonton Oilers, who are currently ranking third in the league with an impressive performance of 14 goals and 39 assists in 33 matches.

Nathan Mackinnon of the Colorado Avalanche, holding the second position in scoring with 22 goals and 42 assists in 39 matches, is another standout player. Additionally, Cale Makar, the cover athlete for the game, has rightfully earned his spot in the TOTY selection.

The complete NHL24 TOTY roster comprises:

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers, C

Nathan Mackinnon, Colorado Avalanche, C

Matthew Tkachuk, Florida Panthers, LW

Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche, RD

Miro Heiskanen, Dallas Stars, LD

Linus Ullmark, Boston Bruins, G

To celebrate their inclusion in TOTY, all featured athletes will receive limited-edition hockey equipment from EA Sports.

For NHL 24 players, the excitement continues as they can anticipate massively upgraded HUT items, which can be obtained through packs in the game. This announcement has undoubtedly stirred excitement among the gaming community, and players will be eager to enhance their virtual squads with these top-tier cards.