Tom Fitzgerald reveals how Maple Leafs snubbed him and his teammate over Silver Stick

In a recent episode of the hockey podcast "Spittin' Chiclets," the curtains were pulled back on a fascinating story involving former Maple Leafs' player Tom Fitzgerald. The Toronto Maple Leafs unexpectedly snubbed him and his teammate in an NHL tradition.

The podcast hosted by Paul Bissonnette and Ryan Whitney offered listeners a candid conversation that unveiled a lesser-known side of the game.

Tom Fitzgerald, an accomplished NHL player with a remarkable career spanning over a thousand games, sat down with Bissonnette, nicknamed 'Biz Nasty,' and Whitney in an exciting conversation. Upon being pointed out by Biz about his experiences with the Toronto Maple Leafs, the conversation eventually led to a revelation that left hockey enthusiasts surprised and intrigued.

Bissonnette said,

"Thousand games man, you're one of the you know a few people on this planet who is fortunate to play a thousand games in the national hockey league. You did so with the Toronto Maple Leafs like I'm sure it was a world one experience you get the silver stick"

Fitzgerald, who reached the coveted milestone, expressed that the experience of achieving such a monumental feat was not fully marked as expected. The discussion touched upon the time-honored tradition of gifting players a silver stick upon reaching this remarkable achievement. However, Fitzgerald revealed that he did not receive the coveted silver stick, shedding light on a surprising snub by the Maple Leafs.

Tom Fitzgerald revealed,

"For the record, I didn't actually get a silver stick."

As Bissonnette and Whitney delved deeper into the matter, the conversation took a turn as they recalled a similar situation involving another player.

Ryan Whitney said,

"who else didn't get one biz remember we had this issue before"

Biz replied,

"I think it was Todd Bertuzzi wasn't it"

Another Maple Leafs player was snubbed

However, the most astonishing aspect of the revelation came when Fitzgerald shared that Gary Roberts, a legendary player in his own right, had also been a victim of this oversight.

Tom Fitzgerald said,

"I could tell you the other guy who didn't get it was Gary Roberts because Gary and I played our one thousand game as a teammate on the same night."

In professional sports, milestones of reaching one thousand games are not only personal achievements but also symbols of dedication and longevity.

Awarding a silver stick to players who achieve this remarkable feat has been part of the NHL's fabric for years. Patrick Marleau stands as an example with an awe-inspiring 1,779 games under his belt.