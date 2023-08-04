Tom Wilson contract: Washington Capitals tie down winger to massive 7-year deal

The Washington Capitals have made a significant move by securing Tom Wilson, to a massive 7-year contract worth a staggering $45,500,000.

The deal was announced by the team management and has sent ripples of excitement and anticipation among Capitals fans. The news of Wilson's contract extension came through a statement from the team's official Twitter handle.

Wilson has been an integral part of the Capitals' roster for several years, contributing significantly to their success on the ice. Known for his physicality and hard-hitting style of play, he strikes fear into opposing players and provides a unique edge to the team's overall gameplay.

The Capitals selected him in the first round, 16th overall, of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft. The $45,500,000 contract signifies a significant investment by the Capitals, showcasing their commitment to building a competitive team for the foreseeable future.

By securing the winger for another seven years, the Capitals have solidified their core group of players, which includes superstar captain Alexander Ovechkin and elite center Nicklas Backstrom.

Does Tom Wilson deserve his $45,500,000 extension?

The recent announcement of Tom Wilson's massive seven-year contract extension with the Washington Capitals has sparked a heated debate among hockey enthusiasts and analysts alike.

The rugged winger, known for his physical play and scoring ability, has been an integral part of the Capitals' roster for years now, however, the question on everyone's mind is whether he truly deserves the lucrative $45,500,000 deal.

Tom Wilson's contributions on the ice are undeniable. He brings a unique blend of physicality and skill, making him a force to be reckoned with on any given night.

One of the key arguments in favor of him deserving his contract extension is his impact on the team's success. During his time with the Capitals, the team has experienced considerable achievements, including winning the Stanley Cup in 2018.

Moreover, his role as an agitator cannot be overlooked. While some of his actions have led to suspensions and fines from the NHL, his ability to get under the skin of opponents is an asset in itself.

From a financial standpoint, the $45,500,000 contract is in line with the current market value for top-tier NHL players. The length of his contract though draws certain criticism given the player's age. Currently 29, the winger's new contract will kick in from the 2024-25 season when he will be into his 30s.

The winger faced multiple injury setbacks last season due to an ACL surgery he underwent in May and later, a broken ankle from blocking a shot in February.

Despite these challenges, he managed to amass an impressive record of 13 goals and nine assists, totaling 22 points in 33 games. A fully fit Wilson alongside Ovechkin will be a force to reckon with. The value of his contract will only pay dividends if the writer does end up staying fit.