Tomas Nosek injury: What happened to NJ Devils forward after hit from Jacob Trouba?

Tomas Nosek was in front of the Rangers net when captain Jacob Trouba's big shoulder hit levelled him onto the ice around the six-minute mark of the first period. The Devils forward was looking for the puck below and was unaware of Trouba skating in front.

Tomas Nosek was immediately grasping the back of his head after he hit the ice.

Expand Tweet

Nosek looked winded and was taking on knee on the ice as Rangers and Devils players went at it in retaliation to Trouba's hit. A Devils medical staff was on the ice to check on the forward.

Devils teammate Lazar helped Tomas Nosek skate off the ice and head in to the locker room.

Expand Tweet

Nosek missed the remainder of the first period and did not come back on the back for the start of the second. Midway into the second period, the Devils announced Tomas Nosek will not return as a result of an upper-body injury.

Expand Tweet