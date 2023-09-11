Tomas Tatar rumors: UFA winger closing in on new team after switching agents

The latest buzz in the NHL revolves around Tomas Tatar, a talented unrestricted free agent (UFA) winger who is seemingly on the verge of finding a new home after making a significant off-ice move.

In a recent episode of the "32 Thoughts" podcast, hosted by Jeff Marek and Elliotte Friedman, Friedman shared some intriguing insider updates regarding Tatar's situation. He took to Twitter to reveal,

"Two bits of news: Tomas Tatar has switched agents, and is believed to be leaning somewhere east. Also: Jeff is a horrible singer."

The news of Tatar switching agents immediately caught the attention of hockey enthusiasts, signaling a potential shift in his approach to securing a new contract. A change in representation often suggests that a player is exploring new opportunities or seeking a fresh perspective in their career.

James Nichols, an NJ Devils beats reporter, further fueled the speculation surrounding Tatar's future by sharing that he is now represented by Newport Sports Management. This agency is well-known in the hockey world and represents several prominent players, including Josh Bailey, Cal Clutterbuck, Casey Cizikas, Matt Martin, Bo Horvat, J.G. Pageau, and Zach Parise.

He tweeted,

"Tomas Tatar is now represented by Newport Sports Management who also represent Josh Bailey, Cal Clutterbuck, Casey Cizikas, Matt Martin, Bo Horvat, J.G. Pageau, Zach Parise.... Errr, he may not be going very far... #NJDevils #Isles"

Nichols' tweet added a twist to the unfolding story, hinting that Tatar might not be venturing too far from his most recent NHL home. The mention of the New Jersey Devils and the New York Islanders, two teams represented by Newport Sports Management, led fans to speculate about the potential landing spots for the skilled Slovak winger.

More on Tomas Tatar's journey in professional hockey

Tatar's journey in professional hockey has been nothing short of impressive. He was drafted 60th overall by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft and has since established himself as a reliable scoring threat on the ice. His experience and versatility make him an appealing option for teams in search of offensive firepower.

As the rumors continue to swirl around Tatar's future in the NHL, fans eagerly await the official announcement of his next destination. Whether he ends up staying close to his most recent team or embarking on a new adventure in the Eastern Conference, one thing is certain: Tatar's next chapter in professional hockey is sure to be an exciting one.

Hockey enthusiasts are keeping a close watch as the talented winger closes in on his next team.