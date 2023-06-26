Tony DeAngelo contract: How much does the Philadelphia Flyers defenseman earn in salary?

Tony DeAngelo is the hockey defenseman for the Philadelphia Flyers of the NHL. The hockey star inked a two-year contract with the Flyers on July 8, 2022, for $10 million. The contract comprises $5 million in cap hit with an average annual salary of $5 million. DeAngelo earns $5 million in base salary with a minors salary of $5 million for the 2023-24 season.

Tony DeAngelo has racked up a prolific 199 points in 340 games throughout seven seasons. He has also scored 11 playoff points in 17 games until the current NHL season. The Flyers defenseman will be an Unrestricted Free Agent (UFA) by the end of the 2023-24 season when he turns 28.

Tony DeAngelo left Washington Township when he was 14 and joined the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders of the United States Hockey League (USHL) to begin a journey in junior hockey. Despite his youth, he repeatedly beat out collegiate athletes to become the league's youngest player.

DeAngelo displayed his talents with the RoughRiders in 28 games during the 2010–2011 USHL season, contributing 1 goal and 14 assists for 15 points. Unfortunately, he broke his patella in January 2011 while valiantly blocking a shot during a match against the Des Moines Buccaneers.

Fan-favorite hockey defenseman DeAngelo has profound experience on the ice with several prominent teams like the Tampa Bay Lightning, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers, Carolina Hurricanes, and the Philadelphia Flyers.

Tony DeAngelo’s professional hockey career

Vegas Golden Knights v Philadelphia Flyers

DeAngelo was assigned to the Syracuse Crunch, the Tampa Bay Lightning's American Hockey League (AHL) club, after participating in the training camp in 2015. Tony DeAngelo maintained a spotless record with zero penalty minutes in his first 19 AHL games. The young hockey defenseman was chosen by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 1st round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft with the 19th overall pick.

The Tampa Bay Lightning traded DeAngelo to the Arizona Coyotes at the 2016 NHL Entry Draft in exchange for the 37th overall pick, which they then used to select defenseman Libor Hajek. On November 8, 2016, DeAngelo was recalled from the Tucson Roadrunners due to Michael Stone's injury.

He then made his NHL debut during the second period of the game, where he beat Colorado Avalanche goaltender Calvin Pickard for his first NHL goal, helping his team to a 4-2 victory. Later that week, in a 2-1 loss to the Boston Bruins, Tony DeAngelo assisted Radim Vrbata to score, giving him his first NHL point.

