Tony Granato shares health update sidelining him from hockey coverage

In a poignant and heartfelt message shared on X, former NHL player and coach Tony Granato revealed that he will be taking a temporary leave of absence from NBC Sports Chicago, the Blackhawks broadcasts, and the NHL Network due to a recent health diagnosis.

Granato disclosed that he has been diagnosed with a form of non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and is set to commence treatment this week.

Tony Granato said:

"I debated how to share this news but I will be taking a temporary leave of absence from NBC Sports Chicago and the Blackhawks broadcasts, as well as NHL Network. I was recently diagnosed with a form of Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and will begin treatment this week."

The former Wisconsin Badgers men's ice hockey team head coach expressed gratitude for the outpouring of love and support he has received, emphasizing the importance of family, faith, and friends as pillars of strength during this challenging time.

"I wish I could reach out to everyone individually, but felt like this was the best way to share the news. My family, faith, and friends will be my strength to help me through my treatments. I appreciate all the love and support I have received already. With the holiday season here, cherish the times with your loved ones, as I know I will."

The announcement comes as a shock to the hockey community, given Granato's prominent role in broadcasting and his extensive background in the sport. His coaching career included leading the Wisconsin Badgers during the 2022–23 season.

Granato also served as the head coach of the United States men's national ice hockey team at the 2018 Winter Olympics. His coaching journey has seen him guide NHL teams like the Colorado Avalanche, Detroit Red Wings, and Pittsburgh Penguins.

The community looks forward to Granato's return to the ice hockey scene and wishes him strength throughout his treatment.

A look at Tony Granato's coaching career

Tony Granato's coaching journey includes significant stints with various NHL teams and a return to his alma mater, the University of Wisconsin–Madison. After joining the Colorado Avalanche as an assistant coach, Granato assumed the head coaching role mid-season in 2002–03, leading the team to a division title.

Following a brief reassignment, he became the head coach in the 2008–09 season but was fired after a disappointing record. Granato subsequently contributed as an assistant coach for the Pittsburgh Penguins and Detroit Red Wings and led the United States national team at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Tony Granato's recent coaching chapter at the University of Wisconsin concluded in March 2023.