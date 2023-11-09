"Too much chaos” - NHL Insider reveals Ottawa Senators players' request to GM Steve Staios

The Ottawa Senators have recently gained attention not for their performance on the ice but for the dynamics off the ice. According to hockey insider Elliotte Friedman in his recent '32 Thoughts’ blog post on Sportsnet, the players have expressed their worries about the atmosphere surrounding the team.

“One of the things I heard from an Ottawa player is that they told new ownership/management “there’s been too much chaos” around the Senators, and what they considered most important was a calmer, less-crazy environment,” Elliotte Friedman said

In response to this concern, Steve Staios, who serves as both president of hockey operations and interim GM of the Ottawa Senators, stated:

“First priority is to install stability and confidence in the group.”

"I believe he’s very serious about it, and that’s where it comes from.”

The NHL, like any sports league, encompasses more than games played on the ice. The dynamics that occur off the ice, such as the interactions between players, management and ownership play a role in determining how well a team performs.

Staios, with his extensive experience in hockey management, is in a position to tackle these issues. His dedication to establishing stability and fostering confidence within the team is a move towards creating an environment that the players truly want.

More about the Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators are a professional ice hockey team based in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. They compete in the NHL as a member of the Atlantic Division within the Eastern Conference.

The team has a standing history since its establishment in 1883, proudly securing the Stanley Cup championship 11 times.

Over the years, there have been changes in management and coaching for the Senators. Currently, Michael Andlauer serves as the owner of the team alongside Steve Staios as their GM. D.J. Smith holds the position of head coach.

The Ottawa Senators have experienced both highs and lows throughout their existence. They've had great seasons marked by playoff qualifications for nine consecutive years and even reaching the Stanley Cup Finals.

However, they've also faced periods such as the 2010-11 season, where they only managed to win one game throughout the month of January.

Throughout their journey, several notable players have contributed significantly to the Senators' success. For instance, Daniel Alfredsson achieved recognition by winning the Calder Memorial Trophy, and Zdeno Chara, who was acquired through a trade with the New York Islanders.